Patriots sign Alan Branch to new two-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 1:35 PM EST

Alan Branch is on a little bit of a hot streak.

According to Mike Giardi of CSNNE.com, the Patriots are finalizing a two-year contract with the veteran defensive lineman. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network says that’s it’s worth “up to” $12 million, at a time when all the numbers are inflated by the people who provide them.

Branch has been steady for the Patriots, and late last season, avoided a four-game suspension for a violation of the substance abuse policy after a successful appeal.

At 32, he’s still a very good run defender, and he has played consistently for the Patriots.