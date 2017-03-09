 Skip to content

Patriots sign Alan Branch to new two-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 1:35 PM EST
Alan Branch is on a little bit of a hot streak.

According to Mike Giardi of CSNNE.com, the Patriots are finalizing a two-year contract with the veteran defensive lineman. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network says that’s it’s worth “up to” $12 million, at a time when all the numbers are inflated by the people who provide them.

Branch has been steady for the Patriots, and late last season, avoided a four-game suspension for a violation of the substance abuse policy after a successful appeal.

At 32, he’s still a very good run defender, and he has played consistently for the Patriots.

6 Responses to “Patriots sign Alan Branch to new two-year deal”
  1. thecape15 says: Mar 9, 2017 1:39 PM

    One down, two to go.

    (Butler and Hightower)

  2. mistrezzrachael says: Mar 9, 2017 1:41 PM

    Really good player…rock solid

  3. nhpats says: Mar 9, 2017 1:42 PM

    …and the pieces are falling into place for another SB run…

  4. RandyinRoxbury says: Mar 9, 2017 1:42 PM

    Very good move, i’m quite happy!

  5. maust1013 says: Mar 9, 2017 1:43 PM

    Good to hear, Branch was one of the lesser talked about FA’s on the roster but a key piece of that line. Feared he might get bowled over by someone based on the Marty B philosophy of winners getting paid, keeping him for reasonable money is great.

  6. 6ball says: Mar 9, 2017 1:44 PM

    .
    Branch is very underrated. Not only does he do his job, but he’s a mentor to DT Malcolm Brown and a steadying force for the entire front seven.
    .

