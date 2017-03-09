Patriots sign Alan Branch to new two-year deal

Alan Branch is on a little bit of a hot streak.
According to Mike Giardi of CSNNE.com, the Patriots are finalizing a two-year contract with the veteran defensive lineman. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network says that’s it’s worth “up to” $12 million, at a time when all the numbers are inflated by the people who provide them.
Branch has been steady for the Patriots, and late last season, avoided a four-game suspension for a violation of the substance abuse policy after a successful appeal.
At 32, he’s still a very good run defender, and he has played consistently for the Patriots.
One down, two to go.
(Butler and Hightower)
Really good player…rock solid
…and the pieces are falling into place for another SB run…
Very good move, i’m quite happy!
Good to hear, Branch was one of the lesser talked about FA’s on the roster but a key piece of that line. Feared he might get bowled over by someone based on the Marty B philosophy of winners getting paid, keeping him for reasonable money is great.
Branch is very underrated. Not only does he do his job, but he’s a mentor to DT Malcolm Brown and a steadying force for the entire front seven.
