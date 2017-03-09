Raiders appear content to let Latavius Murray walk

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 6:25 AM EST

In another sign that NFL teams just don’t value running backs, the Raiders appear perfectly willing to let their young starter walk away in free agency.

Latavius Murray is 27 years old, has been the starting running back on a promising young offense in Oakland the last two years, and is heading into free agency with little interest from his team in re-signing him. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that all indications are Murray will leave, confirming what has been said around the NFL for weeks.

The Raiders may figure that DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard played well last year and can pick up a bigger workload after Murray signs elsewhere. There’s also been talk that the Raiders could draft a running back, or sign a veteran in free agency.

The next question is whether Murray can find good money elsewhere. Other than Le’Veon Bell, who has been franchised by the Steelers, Murray is the top running back on our Free Agent Hot 100. But in today’s NFL, being a top running back is no guarantee that there will be a bidding war for your services.