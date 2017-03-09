Rams add backup quarterback Aaron Murray

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 12:59 PM EST

The Rams were plagued by poor quarterback play last season, and now they’ve added a new quarterback. Not that they’re expecting him to play.

Aaron Murray, who has bounced around the league but never played in a regular-season game, has signed with the Rams.

Murray was a 2014 fifth-round pick of the Chiefs who has also spent time with the Cardinals and Eagles and has had a string of workouts for other teams. In Los Angeles he’ll serve as a backup to Jared Goff and Sean Mannion. Case Keenum, who opened last year as the starter, is a free agent.

The top priority for new Rams coach Sean McVay is to get Goff ready to play. If that plan fails, Murray could be a Plan B, though not a very enticing one.