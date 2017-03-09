Rams cut starting center Tim Barnes

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 5:33 PM EST

The Rams have decided to say goodbye to their starting center, Tim Barnes.

Barnes’ agent announced on Twitter that the team told him today it would release Barnes, who had one year left on his contract.

The 28-year-old Barnes has started all 32 games over the last two seasons, but the Rams have prioritized building up their offensive line this offseason. The Rams have already agreed to terms with offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth today.

The Rams presumably have plans to sign another center, but there has been no word on who that center will be.