Ravens bring back defensive tackle Brandon Williams with five-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 8:46 PM EST

It took a few hours of the league year, but the Ravens kept one of their key defensive players.

Via a tweet from his agents, the Ravens are re-signing defensive tackle Brandon Williams to a five-year deal.

While they didn’t use the franchise tag on him, they were intent on keeping the run-stopper around.

Losing big-ticket free agents Rick Wagner (Lions) and Kyle Juszczyk (49ers) helped create some flexibility, but Williams was already viewed as a building block.

It’s a nice climb for a guy who used to work moving portable toilets, who said of the job: “Sometimes you got a little poop on you.”

His paycheck definitely won’t stink now.