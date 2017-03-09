Ravens bring back defensive tackle Brandon Williams with five-year deal

It took a few hours of the league year, but the Ravens kept one of their key defensive players.
Via a tweet from his agents, the Ravens are re-signing defensive tackle Brandon Williams to a five-year deal.
While they didn’t use the franchise tag on him, they were intent on keeping the run-stopper around.
Losing big-ticket free agents Rick Wagner (Lions) and Kyle Juszczyk (49ers) helped create some flexibility, but Williams was already viewed as a building block.
It’s a nice climb for a guy who used to work moving portable toilets, who said of the job: “Sometimes you got a little poop on you.”
His paycheck definitely won’t stink now.
