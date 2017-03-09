Ravens’ Kenneth Dixon suspended four games for PEDs

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 4:27 PM EST

Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon will miss the first four games of the season while serving a suspension.

The NFL confirmed today that Dixon has been suspended for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

“I want to apologize to the Ravens organization, my coaches, teammates and fans,” Dixon said in a statement. “Being an NFL player is a privilege that comes with many responsibilities, including knowing the contents of any and all foods and supplements put in your body. I mistakenly took a substance without the proper NFL medical exemption, and while it was unintentional, I accept full responsibility for my actions and their consequences. I am truly sorry for the mistake I made and the distraction it causes. Moving forward, I remain committed to focusing on my offseason training, conditioning and game preparation so I can be an immediate impact player for the Ravens when my suspension is over.”

Dixon had 88 carries for 382 yards and two touchdowns, plus 30 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown, as a rookie last season.