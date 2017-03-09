Ravens officially bringing Mike Wallace back

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

The Ravens announced Thursday that they’ve officially picked up the 2017 option on wide receiver Mike Wallace.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said last week that he both expected and hoped Wallace would be back for a second season with the Ravens. The speedy Wallace clicked with Joe Flacco in 2016 and posted his first 1,000-yard receiving season since 2011.

With Steve Smith Sr. having traded in his cleats for an NFL Network gig, Harbaugh prioritized having Wallace back. Wallace, 30, has 53 career touchdown receptions.

The Ravens also announced what had previously been reported, that the team has agreed to deals with running back Danny Woodhead, safety Tony Jefferson and quarterback Ryan Mallett.