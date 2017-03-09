Ravens trying to get Dennis Pitta to take another pay cut

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 6:09 AM EST

Veteran tight end Dennis Pitta completed an impressive comeback last year from years of hip problems, now the Ravens want to dig into his hip pocket.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens are trying to get Pitta to take a pay cut to create some more salary cap room heading into today’s spending.

The 31-year-old tight end is due to make $5.5 million as part of the long-term deal he signed in 2014. He took a $4 million pay cut last year but earned $3 million of that back in incentives after playing well.

He only played seven games in the previous three seasons, and none in 2015, but rebounded last year. He led all tight ends with 86 catches.

The Ravens figure to be active today, having reportedly reached wink-nod deals with running back Danny Woodhead and safety Tony Jefferson.