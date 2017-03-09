Report: Aldrick Robinson signing two-year deal with 49ers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 9, 2017, 11:44 PM EST

New 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has managed to take at least one member of his former team’s offense along with him to the Bay Area.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the 49ers are signing former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Aldrick Robinson to a two-year contract. The deal is worth up to $6 million.

Robinson caught 20 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns in Shanahan’s offense last season. He also played under Shanahan in Washington for three years from 2011-13. In 36 games in D.C. with Shanahan, Robinson caught 29 passes for 602 yards and five touchdowns.