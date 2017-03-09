Report: Alshon Jeffery leaning toward Eagles offer

If you’re going to hustle up another offer right before free agency starts, now is the time to let everyone know.
According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is leaning toward an offer from the Eagles.
The Eagles have already signed Torrey Smith today, but they needed receivers, plural.
Jeffery said his goal was to get someplace to “win a championship,” and while the Eagles might not be quite there, giving Carson Wentz people to throw to would certainly move them closer.
Great signing for the Eagles if he can stay healthy and avoid a suspension.
Spoiler: he can’t stay healthy.
Every time a player says he wants to go someplace where he can “win a championship”, but then signs with the eagles, you know it’s b.s. All about the money!
Jeffrey and Lane Johnson can share supplements.
LOL! You hear that folks? He said he wants to go to a place that’s ready to win a championship LOOOL! To Philly?!?! Hahahahahahahahaa! They have to make up fake championships in Philly based movies just so the fans can have a taste of a championship. Like tofu. They even have a statue of a fictional character Rocky. Baahahahaa!
This is going to be another tough year to watch for Bears fans. That team already had more holes than they can fill in an offseason and Alshon leaving would add one more.