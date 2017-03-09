Report: Alshon Jeffery leaning toward Eagles offer

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 2:27 PM EST

If you’re going to hustle up another offer right before free agency starts, now is the time to let everyone know.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is leaning toward an offer from the Eagles.

The Eagles have already signed Torrey Smith today, but they needed receivers, plural.

Jeffery said his goal was to get someplace to “win a championship,” and while the Eagles might not be quite there, giving Carson Wentz people to throw to would certainly move them closer.