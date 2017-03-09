Report: Bears, Mike Glennon to sign three-year, $43.5 million deal

The Bears and Mike Glennon appear to be on the verge of a deal that will make Glennon the team’s starting quarterback, at a salary that sounds like a lot but is lower than most starting quarterbacks make.
Glennon is expected to get a three-year deal with an annual average of $14.5 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That puts Glennon’s total deal at $43.5 million, although there’s no word on how much of that is guaranteed and no other details about the structure of the contract.
That’s right in the range of what has been expected for Glennon, and the avearge of $14.5 million puts him at 23rd in the NFL among quarterbacks, below Andy Dalton’s $16 million but well above Robert Griffin III’s $7.5 million.
Glennon is expected to start for the Bears at first, but the team would also likely draft a quarterback. If the Bears use the third overall pick in the draft on a quarterback, that means Glennon will just be a stopgap starter and that the high pick will be the quarterback of the future. But for now, anyway, Glennon is getting paid in Chicago.
The NFL is crazy. As a Tampa fan, good luck, Mike!
The Bears are gambling here. If they get the right pieces around him, though, I like their chances at at least being a tolerable offensive team.
There are no words.
haha, this is why the bears are a joke and have been since january of 1986. absolutely horrible decision.
This is just amazing. He’s a career backup. He won’t embarrass himself, but he’s certainly not the answer. Brock 2.0.
As a Lions fan I approve of this signing
I literally haven’t stopped laughing since I read the headline. This is awesome! LMAO
So what happens next year when John Fox and Ryan Pace get fired? Going to be awkward for the next coach and GM with this contract on the books for 2018.
Who is running the show up there? Obviously no one that has ever watched Mike Glennon in a game.
The real problem the NFL is having now is mediocre players are being paid top dollar. They are not superstars! The fins signed a WR for $20m and he had 750 yards last year.
as a Mass native living in chicago and married to a bears fan my wife siad “WHAT IN THE F### are they doing.?!”
Good to be a Patriots fan, but man, i feel bad for bears fans. no line help is going to kill this kid.
And look who decided to park in the basement of the NFC North for the next 3 years. Thank you Chicago. 😦
Complete insanity.
A couple years ago, he was a serviceable QB who did a decent job managing the ball. Trent Dilfer taught us you can be an all-time awful QB and still win a Super Bowl.
His own RB used to talk crap about him.
John fox will now get the most out of this team and coach them to 8 wins a year for the next 3 years. Fox can make a bad team good, but he can also make a great team good.