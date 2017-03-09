Report: Bears, Mike Glennon to sign three-year, $43.5 million deal

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 7:37 AM EST

The Bears and Mike Glennon appear to be on the verge of a deal that will make Glennon the team’s starting quarterback, at a salary that sounds like a lot but is lower than most starting quarterbacks make.

Glennon is expected to get a three-year deal with an annual average of $14.5 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That puts Glennon’s total deal at $43.5 million, although there’s no word on how much of that is guaranteed and no other details about the structure of the contract.

That’s right in the range of what has been expected for Glennon, and the avearge of $14.5 million puts him at 23rd in the NFL among quarterbacks, below Andy Dalton’s $16 million but well above Robert Griffin III’s $7.5 million.

Glennon is expected to start for the Bears at first, but the team would also likely draft a quarterback. If the Bears use the third overall pick in the draft on a quarterback, that means Glennon will just be a stopgap starter and that the high pick will be the quarterback of the future. But for now, anyway, Glennon is getting paid in Chicago.