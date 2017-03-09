Report: Browns will sign Kenny Britt

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 9:40 AM EST

The Browns are expected to sign wide receiver Kenny Britt later Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported.

The addition of Britt is likely a sign that Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, arguably the Browns’ best player in a 1-15 season in 2016, will be headed elsewhere in free agency.

Caplan reported that Britt will sign a four-year deal potentially worth $32.5 million with $17 million guaranteed.

Britt, 28, spent the last three seasons with the Rams after playing his first five years with the Titans. He’s caught 30 career touchdown passes and had 11 in his three seasons with the Rams, including five last season.

The 6-foot-3 Britt has started 71 of 104 career games and has 309 career catches after catching a career-best 68 passes last season with a less than ideal quarterback situation in Los Angeles.