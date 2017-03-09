Report: Calais Campbell settles on Jacksonville

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 2:55 PM EST

There were some bumps along the way, but it looks like the Jaguars have landed Calais Campbell for their defensive line after all.

Word on Wednesday night was that Campbell was headed to Jacksonville as a free agent, but Thursday saw the spotlight shift to the prospect of Campbell returning to his hometown to play for the Broncos. With a little more than an hour to go before hypothetical deals can become actual ones, things have shifted back.

According to multiple reports, Campbell will sign a four-year deal with the Jaguars that is worth up to $60 million in total value. The deal will include $30 million in guaranteed money as well and came in ahead of what the Broncos were offering before taking into account the difference in state income tax between Florida and Colorado.

Campbell is expected to be joined in Jacksonville by a couple of other additions on the defensive side of the ball. Safety Barry Church is set to sign with the Jags once the new league year gets underway and the team is reportedly close to a deal with cornerback A.J. Bouye as new boss Tom Coughlin spends chunks of the team’s cap space to bolster the defense a year after the Giants celebrated Coughlin’s departure by doing the same thing.