Report: Cowboys may still trade, not release, Tony Romo

The Cowboys are cutting quarterback Tony Romo today. Unless they’re not.
In a surprising report, Ed Werder and Chris Mortensen of ESPN now say the Cowboys are still looking to trade Romo, after widespread reports that the Cowboys were going to release him today.
Werder mentioned the Broncos as a team that might be willing to trade for Romo rather than wait for him to get cut. Mortensen said the Texans could be interested as well.
The biggest issue, however, is Romo’s contract. He has a $14 million base salary for 2017, which a team acquiring him would have to be willing to take on. And he would count $19.6 million against the Cowboys’ 2017 salary cap if he’s traded.
That remains to be seen. But it sounds like there’s a real chance that the Cowboys will trade Romo today.
No one is trading for Tony Romo. Enough already!
They were clearly gauging the market by announcing his release 2 days early, now they’re reassessing what trade value he has.
Wow. For all the credit I gave John Elway for being a smart GM, he lost some credibility here in my eyes. Why would you trade for a QB with a huge cap hit from a team who is in salary cap purgatory? Broncos just have to be patient–the cowboys have zero leverage here
Is this one of those “they could but they won’t” deals like the three way trade from last week?
A third round pick isn’t worth the cap hit.
Please make up my bloody mind.
Jerruh fishing in an empty pond.
Trade? No way. Elway never blinks.
Jurruh!
For who, for what?
UGH, I would not trade for Romo and take on that contract. Crazy. Just keep Siemian Denver.
Tony Romo: “I want to go to the Broncos.”
Jerry Jones: “Yeah? Well, people in hell want ice water. You’re going to the Browns.”
So much for Jerry doing what’s right for Tony.
Shad Khad changed Jerry’s mind
“For who, for what?”
A dozen donuts and a 7th round pick in 2025 maybe?
He should be starting in Dallas. Dak should have hit the bench when Romo got healthy and the Boys would be at least been in the SB. The last time Romo had a great back behind him they were a horrible no catch call from the NFC Championship game. Dak is a great young QB but at this time Romo is better.
Very smart Dallas front office! Never look interested while car shopping folks. Always look bored and displeased. That’s the best way to get a discount. Broncos and Texans has openly screamed like a girl during a boyband concert for Romo. BIG mistake on their part. Pay up!
Alright now its time for the Broncos to retreat. Lets allow Rick Smith & Company to overpay for Romo…
Well if Glennon is getting 14 mil a year and thats all a team would have to take on since the Cowboys would be taking the other 10 mil against there cap it actually wouldn’t be dumb to trade for him…I could see Denver doing a sign and trade with Ware and a 3rd or 4th rounder for Romo….also all of Romos guaranteed money is done after this year
I’m sure the Cowboys plans changed when the news hit that Washington might be in need of a QB.
You can trade him where you like but that wink nod that Romo wont play for an NFC (and east on top of it) team would probably go right out the window. If Washington offered Romo 3/40 he’d most likely be Washington’s QB.
Bidding opened at an expired bag of chips and one pet rock.
If there is more than one team interested in Romo, some kind of a trade is possible. The Cowboys are trying to do right by Romo, so I could see him agreeing to re-do his contract with whatever team he’s traded to. The Cowboys aren’t going to get much for him, but maybe a 3rd or 4th round pick? Maybe swap 1st round picks? Better than getting nothing.
To the Browns for the # 12. Book it.
Dream On…
Signed, Aer O Smith
TRANSLATION:
Let’s leak it that we are still trying to trade him. Who knows? Maybe someone will panic and throw a 7th rounder at us. What’s the worst that could happen?
Fake news that boys put out there to TRY and get something for him at the last minute! To try and make teams think someone else is going to snatch him up! You would have to be STUPID to not wait a couple of hours when he is cut…
Romo will break his clavicle signing the new contract….