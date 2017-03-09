Report: Cowboys may still trade, not release, Tony Romo

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 2:08 PM EST

The Cowboys are cutting quarterback Tony Romo today. Unless they’re not.

In a surprising report, Ed Werder and Chris Mortensen of ESPN now say the Cowboys are still looking to trade Romo, after widespread reports that the Cowboys were going to release him today.

Werder mentioned the Broncos as a team that might be willing to trade for Romo rather than wait for him to get cut. Mortensen said the Texans could be interested as well.

The biggest issue, however, is Romo’s contract. He has a $14 million base salary for 2017, which a team acquiring him would have to be willing to take on. And he would count $19.6 million against the Cowboys’ 2017 salary cap if he’s traded.

That remains to be seen. But it sounds like there’s a real chance that the Cowboys will trade Romo today.