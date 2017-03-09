DeSean Jackson expected to sign with Buccaneers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 8:44 AM EST

The Buccaneers have been discussed as a potential destination for DeSean Jackson in free agency for some time and it looks like they are closing in on landing the wideout.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers are expected to sign Jackson once they’re eligible to complete an agreement on Thursday afternoon. There are no words on the number of years or the number of dollars and the structure will certainly be important given the need for the Bucs to sign Mike Evans and Jameis Winston in the coming years.

However that works out, Jackson’s presence would give the Bucs an explosive complement to Evans that they were lacking on offense last season. That would make Winston a happier man and it’s the sort of addition that will create a lot of optimism about what’s ahead for a team that finished 9-7 last year.

With Pierre Garçon expected to sign a big contract with the 49ers, the Redskins are looking at the loss of two key receivers from last year’s team. That was hardly an unexpected outcome, but it’s one that will add to a growing list of things to address in Washington this offseason.