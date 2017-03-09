Report: Dion Sims will sign with Bears

Tight end Dion Sims plans to sign with the Bears, NFL Network reported Thursday.
The report said the Dolphins had hoped they could bring Sims back. The Dolphins drafted Sims in the fourth round in 2013, and he set a career high with four touchdown receptions last season.
Sims started 22 of 56 games with the Dolphins. He’s been used as a blocking tight end and as an occasional pass-catcher. His 26 receptions last season topped his previous career-best of 24 in 2014. Sims has eight career touchdown catches.
Nice guy. Good TE. But the concussion issue remains a concern.
Interesting how Pace’s strategy seems to be shaping up. If you asked even a casual Bears fan what the team’s top 3 needs were heading into the offseason, you would have probably heard QB, DB, and TE. Which are exactly the players Pace has picked off in the first day of FA.
It will be interesting to see come draft weekend if he doubles down with your on some or all of those positions or uses the Bears picks to fill completely different holes altogether. They’re still short at least two starting caliber DBs and if Alshon Jeffery leaves then WR shoots right to the top of the still-needed list too.
Good Luck to Sims. He was a serviceable TE. He has good blocking skills and OK catching when he is on the field. He played in half his games as a career. The Concussion count is up to 2 majors. Would have like to keep him as a blocker, but with Fasano (#1 blocking TE) he was expendable.
gase’s former team…poach!
eat it adam!