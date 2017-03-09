Report: Dion Sims will sign with Bears

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 3:50 PM EST

Tight end Dion Sims plans to sign with the Bears, NFL Network reported Thursday.

The report said the Dolphins had hoped they could bring Sims back. The Dolphins drafted Sims in the fourth round in 2013, and he set a career high with four touchdown receptions last season.

Sims started 22 of 56 games with the Dolphins. He’s been used as a blocking tight end and as an occasional pass-catcher. His 26 receptions last season topped his previous career-best of 24 in 2014. Sims has eight career touchdown catches.