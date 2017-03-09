Report: J.C. Tretter to sign with Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 11:25 AM EST

The Browns are signing guard Joel Bitonio to a big extension on Thursday and they are reportedly adding a new member of the offensive line as well.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Cleveland will sign center J.C. Tretter once free agency officially opens on Thursday afternoon.

Tretter opened last season as Green Bay’s starter at center, but gave way to Corey Linsley after suffering a knee injury around the middle of the season. He had surgery in January and is expected to be ready to go in time for the 2017 season.

Tretter can also play guard and his arrival could push Cameron Erving, last year’s starting center, to a different position when the Browns return to work later this offseason. They’ve also been mentioned as a suitor for guard Kevin Zeitler, so the interior of the line could look a lot different for the Browns when all is said and done in free agency.