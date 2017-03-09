Report: Jaguars “closing in” on A.J. Bouye deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

The word on Thursday morning was that cornerback A.J. Bouye will be leaving the Texans as a free agent and it looks like they’ll still be seeing him a couple of times a year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are “closing in” on a deal that would bring Bouye to Jacksonville. A report on Tuesday suggested there was a good chance that Bouye would wind up staying in the AFC South even if he left the Texans. The Bears have also been mentioned as a suitor for Bouye’s services.

The Jaguars appear to be targeting defensive help early in free agency, although a potential deal with defensive end Calais Campbell may not be coming to fruition. That’s a reminder that Bouye hasn’t officially joined the Jaguars with a couple of hours to go before free agents are officially able to agree to deals.

If things do move forward, Bouye will join 2016 first-round pick Jalen Ramsey on the corner for the Jaguars.