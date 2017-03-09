Report: Jaguars “closing in” on A.J. Bouye deal

The word on Thursday morning was that cornerback A.J. Bouye will be leaving the Texans as a free agent and it looks like they’ll still be seeing him a couple of times a year.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are “closing in” on a deal that would bring Bouye to Jacksonville. A report on Tuesday suggested there was a good chance that Bouye would wind up staying in the AFC South even if he left the Texans. The Bears have also been mentioned as a suitor for Bouye’s services.
The Jaguars appear to be targeting defensive help early in free agency, although a potential deal with defensive end Calais Campbell may not be coming to fruition. That’s a reminder that Bouye hasn’t officially joined the Jaguars with a couple of hours to go before free agents are officially able to agree to deals.
If things do move forward, Bouye will join 2016 first-round pick Jalen Ramsey on the corner for the Jaguars.
1 of NFL’s top Cornerback tandem in the league if it goes through.
Another promising career goes to Jacksonville to die.
As a Niners fan I say thank you. This contract is going to be huge and this years draft is LOADED with secondary players.
No state tax is what is alluring these guys. There is no other way around it, the Jags suck and will continue to do so and these guys know it. Can’t blame them, the money is just too good.
Just don’t win, Baby.
How many big FA signings will it take to make this a good football team!! Seems like every year they are throwing out huge contracts for guys not even on the team.
If the Jags really want Campbell they will land him. Front loading won’t help the Broncos prevent it. Jax has double the cap space Denver has available, all Elway can do is drive up the upfront cost.
Jags. Offseason Champs every year.