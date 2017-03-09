Report: Jamaal Charles expected to visit Seahawks

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 6:54 AM EST

Reports this week say the Seahawks aren’t interested in pursuing Adrian Peterson as a free agent, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are averse to all veteran running backs with a history of knee injuries.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the there is mutual interest between the Seahawks and former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles. Charles was released by the Chiefs in late February.

Per the report, Charles is expected to visit the Seahawks when he begins taking trips to meet with potential employers. It’s not clear when that might be, but it’s the first team we’ve heard linked with a visit from Charles since he was dumped on the market by Kansas City.

The Seahawks have Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise coming back in 2017 and Charles has played eight games in the last two seasons, so he wouldn’t be sliding into the kind of lead role he played in his best days with the Chiefs. His receiving skills could be a particularly useful addition to the Seattle offense, though, and it would give Charles a chance to join a team with designs on a deep playoff run.