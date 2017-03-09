Report: Kirk Cousins requests trade

The launch sequence has been initiated.
Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that quarterback Kirk Cousins has personally asked owner Daniel Snyder to trade the sixth-year quarterback. Per Mort, Cousins was basically told not to get his hopes up.
Cousins’ response should be to tell Washington not to get their hopes up about him signing his franchise tender. By rule, he can stay away until Labor Day or thereabouts, skipping the offseason program and training camp and the preseason and making $23.94 million for the season once he reports.
Sure, they could rescind the tender. But with Brian Hoyer the starter* in San Francisco, Cousins would quickly find a new home.
Either way, go get some popcorn.
LOL Stay classy Washington!
Guy wants to get paid and is noticing the Redskins are losing their best assets (Desean Jackson, Pierre Garcon, etc.). Can’t really blame him.
The Redskins have really messed this up (Redskins Fan)
This is going to be good. Noon at he OK Corral
What a jerk!
If you and your $24M salary were tradeable, it’d have already happened. Not your fault Kirk, the Skins should have resigned you to a long term deal -LAST YEAR. Now, you are stuck with each other.
Do it Kirk! Get out of that dump!
Hoyer is the starter in San Fran because he’s currently the only QB on the roster. The Niners would be quick to grab Cousins now.
What franchise? The Redskins?
HaHa
Good for him!
Teams use, abuse and cut players as their winds change from season to season. How many guys want to play a game where you could be paralyzed any minute FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE without some level of long term security and commitment.
The tag numbers are nice but I’d rather have 6 yrs/96M vs continuing to be forced to play for 20-23 a year and praying to god I don’t end with seriously injured. Security is all any of us want in life, playing on 1 year do-or-die deals isn’t mentally healthy at all.
You like that!?!?!
Who would even be making the decision on a trade offer with the GM on leave for “family matters”
He deserves better. It will be nice to get out of that metro area as well…..
This has really been botched by the skins. Best qb they’ve had in decades and they’re hesitant to pay him to the point of alienating him. Good job.
That’s cool for us Niners fans and all, but I feel for you REDSKINS fans. You guys were becoming legit threats and Allen and Snyder screwed you over. York and Baalke did something similar and we are just now moving on. You fans deserve better.
The Savior!!!!!!!
The Colt McCoy era begins! lol
Think about this Napoleon Jr. The 49ers look like a better organization now, and they ran off the best coach they’ve had in at least 20 years.
Wow!
The Skins are in shambles right now.
After the deflate gate erroneous misinformation and then the refusal to correct said misinformation for months thereafter, I can’t take Mort seriously any longer. He falls under fake news now; no longer legit
The Redskins are fools for even letting it get to this point.
Kirk has played well and has earned a long term contract. But there’s just something about him. When i see his face i instantly get annoyed. He seems like the type of guy that would corner you at a party and keep talking about how he brews his own beer.
trade him now please. I’m so tired of being dysfunctional
Cousins has all the leverage.
this makes me a sad panda
I just don’t see this happening, especially with the 49ers. Snyder is going to want too much in return and the Niners can’t lose those picks with no viable #1 receiver, and a starting back who can’t stay healthy.
Welcome to the Bay
Sincerely – The Faithful
as a Boys fan this is awesome…..Kirk wants out and they have lost djack and garcon. 1-15 next and cellar dwellars for the next 10 years as my Boys win the NFC East 10 years in a row.
HOW BOUT THOSE COWBOYS!!!!!
Blow the whole team up and do a rebuild.
Who is going to be left for Kirk to throw the ball to, Reed?
His top receivers are jumping ship.
Can’t blame him. The Redskins won’t give him a long-term deal and they are letting his weapons go. If he goes to the Niners, at least, from what we’ve seen so far in free agency, they are a team on the rise. And they’ll give him the deal he wants.
Cousin’s making demands?ROFLMAO
Trade Cousins + Acquire Garopollo = Joy in DC
Can’t wait to throw big money and term at every other teams washed up cast offs, but jerks around their own guys.
“Kirk Cousins, nah….we can do so much better. We find legit #1 QBs all the time here in Washington, right? But hey Albert Haynesworth, wanna be the richest man in football?”
Dan Snyder, ladies and gentlemen
Cousins will soon become the most hated man in Washington. (now that Obama is gone!)
Average QB Wants TOP 5 QB money, let the door hit you where the good lord split you… this from a life long Redskins fan.
Valentino, he hasn’t signed the tender yet – he’s completely tradeable. Part of the trade would be contingent on a contract with the new team.
For example, the Browns could offer up #12 and maybe a conditional pick for him, conditional on signing Cousin’s to a long term contract. If Washington were to accept that, the Browns could then talk to Cousin’s agent on contract terms. Once they are agreed to in principle, both deals are completed. The tender becomes irrelevant because Cousin’s hasn’t signed it yet.
What leverage does he have?
He holds out – he doesn’t get paid, and the Redskins still own his rights.
He holds out through most of camp, and signs just before the season – his likelihood of getting injured dramatically increases, and impacts a potential contract next year. He also is likely to not have a strong season in this scenario. He also runs the risk that the team (or teams) he is interested in move in another direction, and strike gold with their backup plan. (Niners will likely draft a QB, and he could theoretically be this years Dak Prescott)
If the Redskins don’t like the offers that they are getting, they can hold on to him.
The Redskins were not likely to make the playoffs this season, so they can play poker too.
The DC train wreck has left the station. The only positive outcome would be a trade with Cleveland. They have plenty of picks, need a QB and are in the AFC.
So funny to me how the trolls always say “Cowboys, most mediocre franchise in sports” yet, every year there seems to be some high level and inexplicable buffoonery happening in DC.
How can Washington afford to let him go? He has as many playoff wins as all their QBs combined since 2005. 0
Washington are fools if they let Cousins leave. To many people don’t appreciate how hard it is to get good quarterback play. He may not be Brady but he’s better than a number of other QBs in the league.
I understand the franchise tag last year as a “prove it” deal from the team. He proved it and now they want to tag him again, which means they still don’t believe in him. No one wants to be where they are not wanted.
Time to roll out Kirk. Teams like the Chiefs, Broncos, Texans, Rams, Cardinals would all be much more dangerous with Cousins under center.
WAS is holding out for what little leverage they have until the draft starts. One way or another WAS deals Cousins before the draft. I’d be surprised if Cousins plays in WAS this year.
Why would you want to keep and pay a QB who does not want to be there? Just let the guy go already.
At least he gets to celebrate Labor Day by hiding to work
Chris Mortensen also reported that the Pats footballs were deflated by 4psi or something. He has ZERO cred.
They should have traded Cousins prior to this.
Now the Redskins are SCREWED.
Sure they’ll get something for Cousins but not anywhere near what they anticipated a few weeks ago.
It’s either S.F. or Denver.
Houston is a dark horse in the race for Cousins.
Yes I know he wants to go to S.F. but that might not work out in a trade. It takes 2 to tango.
A psychic sees lots of unprovable soft tissue injuries in Kirk Cousins’ future next year after he signs his tender on the third day of the draft just after any legitimate QB replacements are gone and the Redskins can only get compensation in next years’ draft in any trade. Cousins has some pretty savvy advisors who have positioned Washington to be pummeled. Wait for Snyder to try to black ball Cousins which will trigger anti-trust and tort claims that will hang over the NFL for the next decade. Hilarious! In a matter of weeks Snyder and Allen have undone all the foundation Gruden has built over the past several years.
Staying away would not be a good idea for Cousins. If his production drops off sharply this season, his value as a free agent would be diminished.
Chris Mortensen of BSPN as the source tells me all I need to know about the level credibility of this report.
About time he started playing hardball….when a bum like Glennon gets a 3 yr guarantee for failing twice as a starter a teams franchise should get the going rate…..still not sure why Washington didn’t sign him long term last yr…
It’s Kirk Cousins here guys. Kirk Cousins. Life will not be over for the Redskins if Kirk Cousins leaves. He doesn’t want to be there so get what you can and move on.
After 2 consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 96-97 the Redskins front office decides to blow up the team. Very Sad!
Kirk Cousins/Washington is in this weird kind of Limbo.
I dont think he is good enough to be a “Franchise QB”. But you could do a lot worse when teams are starting guys like Tyrod Taylor, Trevor Seimen, and everyone playing QB for San Fran and Cleveland…
The two sides are really at a stalemate, Cousins wants Franchise QB money (even though I personally dont think he is worth it), Washington cant do better than Cousins at the moment, and i think they were really hoping he had a worse year last year than he did so they could get him for a few extra years at a reasonable price. I think the team still views him as a “Ryan Fitzpatrick-esque” stop gap, and are just trying to keep the best QB they can on the field until they find a better option…
I hope the Redskins NEVER give in and keep their name forever…
BUT, if they ever decide to give in maybe the Washington Snowflakes would be a fitting alternative these days.
Cousins creeps me out. There is something off about the guy.
He will probably sit out all training camp, then ‘injure’ a hammy or something that will have him sitting until week 5, at which point they will be 0-4 and looking at rebuilding. They may trade him for picks then.
6ball says:
Mar 9, 2017 11:56 AM
Trade Cousins + Acquire Garopollo = Joy in DC
_____________________________________
Picking up Garopollusy may be good for 2 games until he gets hurt.
Big Ben is done. Trade him to Pittsburgh.
What happened this off-season to make the Redskins a seeming dumpster fire again?
Washington should thank its lucy stars that the Browns hold the title of worst franchise in the NFL. What an embarrassment.