Report: Kirk Cousins requests trade

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 11:45 AM EST

The launch sequence has been initiated.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that quarterback Kirk Cousins has personally asked owner Daniel Snyder to trade the sixth-year quarterback. Per Mort, Cousins was basically told not to get his hopes up.

Cousins’ response should be to tell Washington not to get their hopes up about him signing his franchise tender. By rule, he can stay away until Labor Day or thereabouts, skipping the offseason program and training camp and the preseason and making $23.94 million for the season once he reports.

Sure, they could rescind the tender. But with Brian Hoyer the starter* in San Francisco, Cousins would quickly find a new home.

Either way, go get some popcorn.