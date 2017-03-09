Report: Kirk Cousins will sign tag, expects to play 2017 in Washington

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 8:11 PM EST

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins appears set to stay put and make $23.9 million in 2017.

Cousins will soon sign his franchise tag and doesn’t expect to be traded, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

There’s been much talk that Cousins could wind up elsewhere, perhaps San Francisco, and that he personally appealed to owner Daniel Snyder in an attempt to get traded.

But Cousins doesn’t have the right to negotiate with any other team, and that means his options are limited. He now appears poised to play out the season on the franchise tag, which, combined with the $20 million he made last year, will give him one of the most lucrative two-year stretches in NFL history.

And then Cousins can test free agency next year.