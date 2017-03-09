Report: Kirk Cousins will sign tag, expects to play 2017 in Washington

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins appears set to stay put and make $23.9 million in 2017.
Cousins will soon sign his franchise tag and doesn’t expect to be traded, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There’s been much talk that Cousins could wind up elsewhere, perhaps San Francisco, and that he personally appealed to owner Daniel Snyder in an attempt to get traded.
But Cousins doesn’t have the right to negotiate with any other team, and that means his options are limited. He now appears poised to play out the season on the franchise tag, which, combined with the $20 million he made last year, will give him one of the most lucrative two-year stretches in NFL history.
And then Cousins can test free agency next year.
Poor guy, another victim of the crushing power of the system.
Well, this will be fun to watch. Kinda like those tires we burned as kids.
I don’t like that. aAverage Qb, average coach, Browns level owner. Ready to abandon ship with these clowns.
Hmmm…. Cousins says he wants to be traded, McGloughan gets fired, now Cousins will sign the tag.
Pretty easy to figure out what went down there.
For some reason I feel like he’ll end up in Cleveland when it’s all said and done. They’re stacking draft capital to make a big move.
Odd timing to hear this leak after hearing about their GM being fired.
The money is sickening.
And the public pays for the stadiums.
What’s wrong here?
Honestly, As a 49ers fan, I never thought i’d see an offseason with worse ownership than the one after Harbaugh’s firing.
But these Redskins are trying to prove me wrong. 12 months from now, Cousins is out of DC like a bat out of hell.
24 million and he still doesn’t want to be there, that place must suck so bad.
In one year Cousins will be repeating what Torrey Smith said today. Snyder seems to be cultivating a real fun work atmosphere.
If I were Cousins, don’t sign the tag, get the lawyers and challenge the NFL and its tag system with a lawsuit. Remember Curt Flood of baseball, he challenged MLB after refusing a trade back in the late 60’s (he did lose as he took his case to the Supreme Court) but his case changed a lot concerning free agency and trading. Cousins can probably set a precedent here.
He’s a Niner in 2018.
Everyone might hate our QB, but our owner is one of the best in the league. Front office is pretty fair too. Always welcome as Panthers fans if you decide to abandon the Redskins ship. Hell, we still root for you guys every season. #AnybodyButDallas
i hope kirk changes his mind about DC. we need him, he needs us. weve built a solid team and are continuing to do so. with him still in the mix we will be a legit contender in a few years…once he develops a bit more and we have couple more offseasons to aquire more talent. got to address the defense tho
With who? Everyone’s bailing…
Nope, he’ll lose because he will be fighting a contract that is a negotiated system between the NLF and NFLPA and the courts rarely if ever break a union contract that’s not against the law and this is a legal, binding system.
If the players didn’t like the system, they could have and should change it.
There has to be more to this story. Cousins can’t want to stay in DC. It’s a death sentence for his career.
He’ll be out of the league in two years if he stays there.
Snyder has definitely said, “Hold my beer, watch this”…
This team will eat money next year just out of spite to stop Kirk form going anywhere until 2019 if they don’t get a real trade offer before then. Yes, I said it here first, they will pay him $35 million rather than let him go to the Niners a year early. This is a team of spite as you go out the door of Redskin Park.
But um…who will he be throwing to?
Thats like… Aaron Rodgers money. We sure thats for Kirk Cousins?
Imagine if Cousins has a litany of “soft tissue” injuries that cannot be disproven after he signs the $24 million tag. An errant pass might also figure into the team’s future. Snyder is relying upon Cousins’ professionalism and ethics while displaying none – this will become an albatross around the neck of the franchise as long as Snyder owns the club. The GM’s firing will only add to the reputation of the franchise forcing the team to overpay for free agents and incentivizing good coaches to avoid the tam.
where’s all the talk about washingtonians wanting a three-way with their Cousins?
To think that a QB would tell the owner he doesn’t want to be there anymore, and the owner wouldn’t respect his wishes. How many people with other options are going to go to Washington? Zero! Lucky for Snyder, there is a bigger buffoon in town.