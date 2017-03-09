 Skip to content

Report: Packers keep Nick Perry with five-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 8:34 AM EST
Getty Images

The Packers were apparently able to keep one of the top pass-rushing outside linebackers off the market.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Packers have locked up Nick Perry to a new five-year deal, keeping him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this afternoon.

Perry, a former first-rounder, struggled for his first four seasons, totaling just 12.5 sacks.

But in what is just extraordinary timing, he responded with 11.0 sacks in a contract year, finally showing the potential.

There was plenty of interest in him elsewhere, but keeping him in place was a key for the Packers, with veteran Julius Peppers looking around for at least one more year somewhere.

9 Responses to “Report: Packers keep Nick Perry with five-year deal”
  1. zooropeanx says: Mar 9, 2017 8:39 AM

    I wonder how much jostling Perry had to do in order to get this new contract?

  2. gb15class says: Mar 9, 2017 8:43 AM

    Next up: T.J. Lang

    After that, just guys.

  3. igocommando says: Mar 9, 2017 8:50 AM

    It’s always a little unsettling when a player waits until a contract year to show potential.

  4. ariani1985 says: Mar 9, 2017 8:53 AM

    Decisions like this makes everyone laugh at that horrible defense!

  5. stellarperformance says: Mar 9, 2017 9:01 AM

    Sign everybody to one-year deals. maybe then you’d get what you expect.

  6. northernpackfan says: Mar 9, 2017 9:05 AM

    I’m not sold on Perry yet. As Gantt said, it seems coincidental that he had a breakout year when he was playing for a new contract. Hopefully this signifies a new phase of his career, and not a guy who only plays when money is on the line.

    I’ll be interested to see the contract details.

  7. scoops1 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:07 AM

    Hello Mike Glennon….Meet Nick Perry

    Boom!!!!!!!!!!!!

  8. questionableopinion says: Mar 9, 2017 9:11 AM

    Wow, I was kind of expecting them to let Perry go, because I thought he’d get big bucks. Can’t wait to see what the contract looks like.

  9. thisoneguy1 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:14 AM

    I’m glad this deal was finalized — I think.
    Some guys just need a few seasons in the league to really figure things out and reach their potential. Other guys dedicate themselves to the game and play hard only during a contract season.
    In the case of Nick Perry, I think — I hope — it’s the former. He was a real asset rushing the passer in 2016. Before that, not so much.
    More pass rushers are needed, but perhaps this takes a little pressure off Ted and he can focus on the secondary in the draft.

