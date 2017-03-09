Report: Packers keep Nick Perry with five-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 8:34 AM EST

The Packers were apparently able to keep one of the top pass-rushing outside linebackers off the market.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Packers have locked up Nick Perry to a new five-year deal, keeping him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this afternoon.

Perry, a former first-rounder, struggled for his first four seasons, totaling just 12.5 sacks.

But in what is just extraordinary timing, he responded with 11.0 sacks in a contract year, finally showing the potential.

There was plenty of interest in him elsewhere, but keeping him in place was a key for the Packers, with veteran Julius Peppers looking around for at least one more year somewhere.