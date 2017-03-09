Report: Packers keep Nick Perry with five-year deal

The Packers were apparently able to keep one of the top pass-rushing outside linebackers off the market.
According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Packers have locked up Nick Perry to a new five-year deal, keeping him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this afternoon.
Perry, a former first-rounder, struggled for his first four seasons, totaling just 12.5 sacks.
But in what is just extraordinary timing, he responded with 11.0 sacks in a contract year, finally showing the potential.
There was plenty of interest in him elsewhere, but keeping him in place was a key for the Packers, with veteran Julius Peppers looking around for at least one more year somewhere.
I wonder how much jostling Perry had to do in order to get this new contract?
Next up: T.J. Lang
After that, just guys.
It’s always a little unsettling when a player waits until a contract year to show potential.
Decisions like this makes everyone laugh at that horrible defense!
Sign everybody to one-year deals. maybe then you’d get what you expect.
I’m not sold on Perry yet. As Gantt said, it seems coincidental that he had a breakout year when he was playing for a new contract. Hopefully this signifies a new phase of his career, and not a guy who only plays when money is on the line.
I’ll be interested to see the contract details.
Hello Mike Glennon….Meet Nick Perry
Boom!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wow, I was kind of expecting them to let Perry go, because I thought he’d get big bucks. Can’t wait to see what the contract looks like.
I’m glad this deal was finalized — I think.
Some guys just need a few seasons in the league to really figure things out and reach their potential. Other guys dedicate themselves to the game and play hard only during a contract season.
In the case of Nick Perry, I think — I hope — it’s the former. He was a real asset rushing the passer in 2016. Before that, not so much.
More pass rushers are needed, but perhaps this takes a little pressure off Ted and he can focus on the secondary in the draft.