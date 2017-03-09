Report: Saints “closing in” on new contract for Nick Fairley

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 1:19 PM EST

The Saints are “closing in” on a deal to keep defensive tackle Nick Fairley, NFL Network reported.

Fairley, 29, started all 16 games for the Saints last season, his first in New Orleans.

Fairley set a career high with 6.5 sacks last season and has 20.5 in his six-year career. He played his first four seasons with the Lions, then one with the Rams before signing with the Saints last year.

The Saints have prioritized upgrading their defense and seem willing to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks to help that cause, so their push to keep Fairley comes as no surprise after his 2016 season.