Report: Ted Larsen expected to sign with Dolphins

With 2016 first round pick Laremy Tunsil set to move from guard to tackle following the trade of Branden Albert to Jacksonville, the Miami Dolphins were in need of some addition depth along the interior of their offensive line.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, former Bears guard Ted Larsen is set to join the Dolphins on a three-year deal.

Larsen appeared in all 16 games and made eight starts for the Bears last season. He’s started 65 of 102 games played during his seven seasons in the league. Larsen has played with Arizona (2014-15) and Tampa Bay (2010-13) in addition to his most recent stop in Chicago.

Larsen can also play center, which would be a plus for Miami with Mike Pouncey coming back from injury and unable to play in all 16 games in any of the last four seasons.