Report: Terrell McClain to leave Dallas for Washington

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 12:06 PM EST

The last few days haven’t been filled with good news about the current state of affairs for the Redskins, but they appear to have landed a free agent while others are heading for the exit.

Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports that the team is expected to sign defensive tackle Terrell McClain away from their division rivals in Dallas. Tesfatsion reports it is a four-year deal with a total value of more than $21 million.

McClain started all 15 games he played for the Cowboys during the regular season last year. He posted 40 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in those appearances.

The Redskins have Chris Baker set to become a free agent on Thursday afternoon and the signs are pointing to him joining DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon in leaving the team to sign with someone else. McClain’s arrival would help mitigate that loss, but more work is needed to improve a defense that ranked 28th in yards allowed last year.