Report: Vikings in on Alshon Jeffery

Alshon Jeffery may not be staying with the Bears, but he may be staying in the NFC North.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have become a late entry in the chase for Jeffery, possibly keeping him from joining the Eagles or re-signing with the Bears.
Jeffery, whose best year came in 2013, had a couple of 800-yard contract years, with a four-game PED suspension coming in his franchise-tag season with Chicago. In Minnesota, he’d join a depth chart that currently features Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and disappointing (so far) 2016 first-rounder Laquon Treadwell.
Some would say the Vikings would be better off beefing up their offensive line, and maybe if they don’t get Jeffery the reaction should be an exhale instead of a scowl.
As a Vikings fan, I’ll ask it. Why? So Bradford can be on his back or running for his life as he throws to Alshon?
And the day gets yet a little worse for Bears fans…
Alshon, Diggs, Thielen would make them the best wr core in North
Yeah…but can he play Left Tackle??
Well he is already used to playing with a sub par QB so that box is checked
I highly doubt this, Vikes don’t need receiver help
But…but….but what about LaFawnduh and Corduroy?
Cute little end there florio, but 2 writers for nfl.com both claimed the vikings as a choice spot for him. Bradford could surely utilize him effectively, and without Adrian we need some type of home run threat; that threat is in every good offense, just comes from different positions. Ours used to be RB, maybe now it’s WR. #dealwithit
can he catch ground balls from Bradford?
Good. But what the hell are we going to about a qb? We havnt had one since Tarkenton.
I don’t care if they get him or not. If the QB does’t have enough time to throw the ball, what’s he worth??
Wow. Teams are going cray on the first day.
I would prefer they skip on Jeffery and keep Patterson.
Cue insecure packer fan comments in 5,4,3……….
Why? Their receivers were great last year (even with Treadwill doing nothing).
This feels to me like a move just to drive up the price for one of the best players on a division rival. Can’t see Spielman spending big $$$ on a WR who is injury-prone.
noooooo alshon…nooooo! c’mon!
the doctor that killed cecil the lion lives there!
I thought he wanted to go a Winner?
Terrible move. What’s the point of having a WR of that caliber if the QB doesn’t have enough time to get it to him.
Focus on O Line first!
Ok, everybody say it with me; “Just because another position is needed more, does NOT mean you shouldn’t also look to fill other holes asap”…
In other words, needing O-line doesn’t mean that’s all you work on right away.
The sad news is he would be the best tackle we have on the roster currently……..smh
Well at least why they are trying to land a WR all the top lineman are signing with other teams.
I’d rather spend half the money on Patterson.
Weee are the Champions, of the offseason!
Can the Vikes repeat as 5-0 champs?!
Alshon Jeffery in 2016: 52 catches, 821 yards, 2 TDs, 4-game suspension
Adam Thielen in 2016: 69 catches, 967 yards, 5 TDs, no suspension.
I’m out.
Probably a better LT than Kalil.
LMAO @QB FILM ROOM!
Wasn’t it reported the Jeffery want to go play where he can win a championship? Since when is that the history in minisoda bozoland?
OL is not a sexy enough position for Spielman. Well, the QB just went on IR.
They need 2 OL.
Now, I know for sure that he will go to the landfill to get his OL.
There are 2 words that describe Spielman. The first starts with an “A” and the other starts with an “H”.
The traditionally horrible Packers defense just wet itself with this news!
You got to be KIDDING ME! WTH! Being a Viking fan it’s hard to under stand this team at times like this. They have to get O-line help, whats going on?
I would not want to lose Patterson but I would take Jeffery if the contract is right.
Jeffery was at his best playing with Bennett at TE and Brandon Marshall at WR. Last couple years he’s been a head case at times and missed 11 games due to injury.
He would make the Vikings better, but at the price he wants and the emergence of Adam Thielen, it doesn’t make sense to throw that much money at the WR position when the Vikings have more pressing issues.
If they do sign Jeffery, it will be a telling statement on what the Vikes think of Treadwell.
I think this is just stuff put out there by Jeffery’s agent to squeeze more money out of the Eagles. Funny thing is that Jeffery talks about how much he wants to go back down South, and the Vikings or the Eagles don’t address that want.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!!
Let see if I get this straight, they waive 2 lineman in order to go after a WR.
Nope. Philly.
He’s either using the Vikings to jack up offers from the Eagles and the others, or vice versa.
Dee plane! Dee Plane boss! Don’t let Chilly get on the plane to Green Bay!
He’s perfect for the Vikings, he’s injured every other game.
The Vikings have ZERO Championships.
ZERO.
His agent is trying to pump up his value. Makes no sense for him to go to the Vikings.
This is a crazy one, I predict Eagles fans are hoping he signs with Minnesota & Vikings fans are hoping he signs with Eagles.
This guy is at best a mid to low end #1 WR, that wasn’t even motivated enough to put up big numbers in a contract year ( or even avoid a PED suspension ).
Buyer beware on this likely bust.
I predict he goes to MN, because Philly would have already done this deal if the numbers were right.
At least they are driving up the price for the Bears if nothing else.
this would be our gm admitting Treadwell was a wasted pick with no future.
And did rick not learn from the failed mike Wallace experiment? Remember? Wallace is nothing as a Viking, left, then. Turns back into a stud again as a raven because he got back to playing with an elite quarterback…
Uh never mind he signed with Eagles.
Whew he signed with Eaglettes
And…he’s gone!!! Signed with Philly.
Time to master that 3 yard out route.
This move would make zero sense, unless the team has given up on Treadwell, which they haven’t.
Diggs and Theilen are entrenched as the starters, and Jeffery would command starting money. The Vikings would be better off spending that money to retain Patterson than sign Jeffrey.