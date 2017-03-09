Report: Vikings in on Alshon Jeffery

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 3:43 PM EST

Alshon Jeffery may not be staying with the Bears, but he may be staying in the NFC North.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have become a late entry in the chase for Jeffery, possibly keeping him from joining the Eagles or re-signing with the Bears.

Jeffery, whose best year came in 2013, had a couple of 800-yard contract years, with a four-game PED suspension coming in his franchise-tag season with Chicago. In Minnesota, he’d join a depth chart that currently features Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and disappointing (so far) 2016 first-rounder Laquon Treadwell.

Some would say the Vikings would be better off beefing up their offensive line, and maybe if they don’t get Jeffery the reaction should be an exhale instead of a scowl.