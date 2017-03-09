Report: Washington used drinking as excuse to fire Scot McCloughan

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 8:04 PM EST

Well, this one is going to get interesting. And expensive, regarding legal fees.

Washington has fired G.M. Scot McCloughan, and unnamed sources are seizing upon a history of alcohol issues that they knew about when hiring him as the basis for a “for cause” termination that will choke off his pay. One reporter from the Washington Post already has called B.S. on the claim.

Said Mike Jones of the Post on Twitter, “Was told late in the season of jealousy up top and how they’d one day use McCloughan drinking as an excuse to can him.”

That’s a strong claim, and it could result in Jones at some point receiving a mandatory invitation to testify in the grievance that likely will be filed with the league office, the lawsuit that likely will be filed regarding any claims falling beyond the confines of his contract, or both. Even if Jones isn’t directly involved, it shows that there are plenty of reasons for McCloughan to fight this one aggressively.

Whatever the truth is, here’s hoping that the truth eventually comes out.