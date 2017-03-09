Reports: Saints re-sign Shiloh Keo

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 9, 2017, 2:32 AM EST

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed another core special teams member.

According to multiple reports, the Saints have re-signed safety Shiloh Keo to a one-year, veteran minimum contract. With five years service time, the deal should be worth $775,000.

Keo signed with the Saints in November after being released by the Denver Broncos. He appeared in seven games for New Orleans and three for Denver last season, recording seven total tackles.

He was a part of the Broncos Super Bowl championship team that won Super Bowl 50 last year.

The Saints had re-signed fellow safety Chris Banjo on Tuesday as well. Both Banjo and Keo are regulars on the Saints’ special teams units.