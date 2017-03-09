Robert Woods set to sign with Rams

Strike another wide receiver from the list of available free agents.
According to multiple reports, Robert Woods will leave the Bills to sign with the Rams after the start of the new league year on Thursday afternoon. Woods has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal worth up to $39 million and includes $15 million in guaranteed money.
The Rams are poised to lose Kenny Britt to the Browns and needed help at receiver even if Britt were returning to the team for the 2017 season. Woods was a second-round pick by Buffalo in 2013 and has been a regular in the lineup since joining the club. He had 51 catches for 613 yards and a touchdown last season.
Woods will join Tavon Austin at the top of the depth chart at wideout for the Rams and it would be surprising if he’s the only addition to the group as they prepare for life in new coach Sean McVay’s offense.
You let go of Kenny Britt to sign this guy….. What a Rams move.
He is better than Kenny Britt, by a country mile. Thanks Robert for you’re time in Buffalo and best of luck.
Woods > Britt
What is left in Buffalo?
Britt is 28. Woods is 24. They signed the same 4 year deal.
I think I’ll go with the 24 year old over the 28 year old with one decent season under his belt.
Britt is good at going up for a jump ball and adequate route runner but drops a lot of balls. Woods is 4 years younger and much faster. Good move IMO.
Not really a red zone guy, but was clutch otherwise – led us in reception yardage. Good Luck Woodsy. Hope we can pickup another WR in the draft.
Hate to see Woods leave as he was the only stability at WR that the Bills had.He’s a USC graduate. Simply going back home. Can’t blame him. Good luck!