Robert Woods set to sign with Rams

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 11:33 AM EST

Strike another wide receiver from the list of available free agents.

According to multiple reports, Robert Woods will leave the Bills to sign with the Rams after the start of the new league year on Thursday afternoon. Woods has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal worth up to $39 million and includes $15 million in guaranteed money.

The Rams are poised to lose Kenny Britt to the Browns and needed help at receiver even if Britt were returning to the team for the 2017 season. Woods was a second-round pick by Buffalo in 2013 and has been a regular in the lineup since joining the club. He had 51 catches for 613 yards and a touchdown last season.

Woods will join Tavon Austin at the top of the depth chart at wideout for the Rams and it would be surprising if he’s the only addition to the group as they prepare for life in new coach Sean McVay’s offense.