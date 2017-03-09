Running back Latavius Murray visiting Seattle

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 4:44 PM EST

The Seahawks are bringing a running back in for a visit, but it’s not Adrian Peterson.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Raiders running back Latavius Murray will be paying them a visit.

Murray was solid for the Raiders last year, with 788 yards on 195 carries, but the Seahawks backfield was a weird mix of rookies and guys who got hurt.

If he leaves the Raiders, he also creates an opportunity there for Peterson, though the former Vikings back may have just been trying to hustle up a market when word got out about his interest in Oakland.