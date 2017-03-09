Saints add Larry Warford to offensive line

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 3:20 PM EST

The Saints are adding some strength and size to their offensive line.

Larry Warford, who has started for the Lions since they drafted him four years ago, will sign with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Warford has size and talent, although he never quite lived up to the promise of his rookie year, when he burst onto the scene as a third-round draft pick and was instantly one of the best guards in the NFL. In recent years he’s been more inconsistent.

The move should give Drew Brees a little more comfort in the pocket, and it will mean the Lions, who have already added right tackle Rick Wagner, have more work to do on rebuilding their line.

Warford is the No. 26 player in our Free Agent Hot 100.