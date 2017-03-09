Saints bringing Ted Ginn Jr. in, which could clear the way for another deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 12:06 PM EST

The Saints have signed their second Panther in the last hour, and this one could pave the way for another deal.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Saints are adding Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

Ginn has only really looked like a professional wide receiver when in Charlotte. Two years ago, he parlayed some good numbers with Cam Newton into a payday with the Cardinals, but the Cardinals had buyers remorse after a year and Ginn returned to Charlotte.

Because the Panthers were willing to throw deep and often and budget for Ginn’s drops, he worked there but they weren’t going to overpay for him (either time).

With the Saints discussing a deal which would send wide receiver Brandin Cooks for Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, bringing Ginn in gives them a speed threat who has some return ability as well.