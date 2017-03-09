 Skip to content

Saints bringing Ted Ginn Jr. in, which could clear the way for another deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 12:06 PM EST
Getty Images

The Saints have signed their second Panther in the last hour, and this one could pave the way for another deal.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Saints are adding Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

Ginn has only really looked like a professional wide receiver when in Charlotte. Two years ago, he parlayed some good numbers with Cam Newton into a payday with the Cardinals, but the Cardinals had buyers remorse after a year and Ginn returned to Charlotte.

Because the Panthers were willing to throw deep and often and budget for Ginn’s drops, he worked there but they weren’t going to overpay for him (either time).

With the Saints discussing a deal which would send wide receiver Brandin Cooks for Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, bringing Ginn in gives them a speed threat who has some return ability as well.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Home, New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill
4 Responses to “Saints bringing Ted Ginn Jr. in, which could clear the way for another deal”
  1. thegreatgabbert says: Mar 9, 2017 12:12 PM

    It’ll clear the way for another deal when they have to make a trade to replace him two games into the season.

  2. sportnorcal says: Mar 9, 2017 12:21 PM

    Ginn is collecting jerseys from every city.

  3. pau49ers says: Mar 9, 2017 12:24 PM

    Now everyone is stealing Carolina’s players. They are heading downward.

  4. areyouseriousrofl says: Mar 9, 2017 12:25 PM

    Cooks is WAY more valuable than Butler.

    Butler + Pick #32 for Cooks – Still not happy, but OK.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!