 Skip to content

Saints raid division rival for linebacker A.J. Klein

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Getty Images

The Saints need all the help they can find on defense, and stayed within the division for a new starter.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Saints are signing Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein.

Klein started for the Panthers when Luke Kuechly was out with a concussion and played well. But with Kuechly, Thomas Davis and underutilized 2015 first-rounder Shaq Thompson at linebacker, there weren’t going to be many snaps for Klein in Carolina and he knew it.

The Saints don’t present that same problem, as they need upgrades at every level of the defense. Klein’s a solid run defender, and better in coverage than some suspect.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Home, New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill
5 Responses to “Saints raid division rival for linebacker A.J. Klein”
  1. saints737 says: Mar 9, 2017 12:11 PM

    This could be the steal of Free Agency. Wonder what the numbers are.

  2. djvh2 says: Mar 9, 2017 12:14 PM

    Great pickup by the Saints. AJ has the it factor for making plays. I wish GB would’ve signed him so he could be playing for his hometown team.

  3. winningisabrees says: Mar 9, 2017 12:15 PM

    The Saints don’t present that same problem, as they need upgrades at every level of the defense.

    ———

    Safety and DT are Solid

  4. boobsmcgoo says: Mar 9, 2017 12:16 PM

    Better in pass coverage than some suspect? Hmm, does he have deceptive speed? Is he a gritty, old school type player? See where I’m going with this?

  5. rams645 says: Mar 9, 2017 12:18 PM

    Wouldn’t call one linebacker who wasn’t going to get much playing time a “Raid”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!