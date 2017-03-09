Saints raid division rival for linebacker A.J. Klein

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

The Saints need all the help they can find on defense, and stayed within the division for a new starter.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Saints are signing Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein.

Klein started for the Panthers when Luke Kuechly was out with a concussion and played well. But with Kuechly, Thomas Davis and underutilized 2015 first-rounder Shaq Thompson at linebacker, there weren’t going to be many snaps for Klein in Carolina and he knew it.

The Saints don’t present that same problem, as they need upgrades at every level of the defense. Klein’s a solid run defender, and better in coverage than some suspect.