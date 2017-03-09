Seahawks add Luke Joeckel

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 4:15 PM EST

Luke Joeckel didn’t pan out after the Jaguars took him with the second overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft and he’ll try for a better outcome as a low-profile free agent signing in Seattle.

According to multiple reports, Joeckel is signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Joeckel became a free agent because the Jaguars opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract or negotiate a new deal.

Joeckel washed out at left tackle in Jacksonville before kicking inside to play left guard during his final year with the team. That experiment proved to be a short-lived one thanks to a knee injury that brought his season to an end after just four games.

It’s not clear where the Seahawks plan to play Joeckel, but their line figures to be a work in progress for much of the offseason as they try to find a more effective mix of players than they employed last year.