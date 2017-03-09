Sean McDermott takes pool table, video games from locker room

Here’s one that got lost in the shuffle of players shuffling from team to team: New Bills coach Sean McDermott has removed a pool table and video games from the teams locker room.
“This is a business,” McDermott told reporters when asked about the situation on Thursday. “We talk about, and you’ve heard me say this before, earning the right to win. We’ve got to stay focused on the task at hand and I’m all for, as we mentioned, the chemistry and building that chemistry in that locker room. That’s a big part of it, yet we have to make sure we stay focused on the task at hand and that means earn the right to win on a daily basis. I don’t believe that playing video games in the locker room is part of earning the right to win. We’re going to be a focused, disciplined and accountable football team and I believe you do it one day at a time.”
Some will gripe about the zero-fun-sir approach, but a workplace is, duh, a place for work. When the players are at home, they can do whatever they want. While in the facility, they should be finding a way to get better at what they do.
This isn’t the first time a coach has made it harder for players to focus on something other than work while at work. When Bill Parcells became head coach of the Cowboys, the air conditioners were turned up in the players’ lounge, making the players’ lounge a place where the players no longer wanted to lounge.
Besides, whatever the Bills have been doing in recent years hasn’t been working. To get to the playoffs, they need to make changes. While this one is more symbolic than substantive, little things like that can become big things like a playoff berth.
So instead they’ll just play games on their phones alone.
Probably not a big deal but symbolically it shows a no nonsense approach. It’s about time. Time to start playing the game the way NE does. Want to be good, emulate the best.
As long as the players whom enjoy playing video games can still play them in their private rooms, then I’m all for this. If McDermott is banning all video games completely throughout the entire complex at all times…then I’m not so sure. I only say that because some of these Adults should be able to make their own decisions outside of the workplace. These players go to work X amount of hours during the day. The time they spend elsewhere, as long as its not harming anyone (including themselves) should be up to them. Again, some of these individuals in the locker room are 28 and older. Like, come on dude. This childish form of asserting discipline is only going to work so far. Playing video games is not a crime, especially when you’re an NFL player that is most likely in ridiculous physical shape.