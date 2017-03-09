Sean McDermott takes pool table, video games from locker room

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 11:57 PM EST

Here’s one that got lost in the shuffle of players shuffling from team to team: New Bills coach Sean McDermott has removed a pool table and video games from the teams locker room.

“This is a business,” McDermott told reporters when asked about the situation on Thursday. “We talk about, and you’ve heard me say this before, earning the right to win. We’ve got to stay focused on the task at hand and I’m all for, as we mentioned, the chemistry and building that chemistry in that locker room. That’s a big part of it, yet we have to make sure we stay focused on the task at hand and that means earn the right to win on a daily basis. I don’t believe that playing video games in the locker room is part of earning the right to win. We’re going to be a focused, disciplined and accountable football team and I believe you do it one day at a time.”

Some will gripe about the zero-fun-sir approach, but a workplace is, duh, a place for work. When the players are at home, they can do whatever they want. While in the facility, they should be finding a way to get better at what they do.

This isn’t the first time a coach has made it harder for players to focus on something other than work while at work. When Bill Parcells became head coach of the Cowboys, the air conditioners were turned up in the players’ lounge, making the players’ lounge a place where the players no longer wanted to lounge.

Besides, whatever the Bills have been doing in recent years hasn’t been working. To get to the playoffs, they need to make changes. While this one is more symbolic than substantive, little things like that can become big things like a playoff berth.