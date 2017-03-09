Steelers bring back Landry Jones, David Johnson

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 5:46 PM EST

The Steelers are retaining their backup quarterback, Landry Jones.

The team announced Thursday that Jones and tight end David Johnson have signed two-year contracts to stay in Pittsburgh. Jones started two games last season and has been with the Steelers since 2013.

There had been some thought that the Steelers would look to upgrade behind Ben Roethlisberger, but the team is likely to draft a developmental quarterback after Roethlisberger talked a little about retirement in January. Keeping Jones offers the team some comfort level and experience at the primary backup spot.

Johnson was drafted by the Steelers in 2009 and returned to the team in 2015 after playing for the Chargers. He’s started 38 of 98 career games.

The Steelers also released running back Karlos Williams, who had signed a futures deal in January.