Stephon Gilmore heading to New England

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 9:02 AM EST
Who says the Patriots won’t spend money?

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore is heading to New England today.

(In a side note, it’s hilarious that every tweet of news is coming with “barring any final snags,” but also a recognition that anything can happen until 4 p.m.)

Gilmore gives them a shutdown-level cornerback to put across from Malcolm Butler, who got the first-round tender as a restricted free agent. With cornerback Logan Ryan headed to free agency, the Patriots have filled in with a significant upgrade.

The former Bills first-rounder was aiming for a huge payday, the kind the Patriots don’t hand out very often.

33 Responses to “Stephon Gilmore heading to New England”
  1. bawston1 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:03 AM

    BOOM! See ya Logan Ryan

  2. takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says: Mar 9, 2017 9:04 AM

    He’ll quickly learn that CB means “cheat better.”

  3. IsMyNoseRed? says: Mar 9, 2017 9:04 AM

    YES!

  4. bassplucker says: Mar 9, 2017 9:04 AM

    Sure glad the Bears are giving $15 mil a year to Mike Glennon instead of ponying up for a guy who could help their league-worst D-backfield. Not.

  5. SparkyGump says: Mar 9, 2017 9:04 AM

    Evidently, the Bills have become the Patriots’ farm team.

  6. Flash1287 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:05 AM

    Boom!!!

    Watch all the crybabies tell us how he’s not very good

    #5xchamps

  7. publikwerks says: Mar 9, 2017 9:05 AM

    Back-To-Back

  8. corkspop says: Mar 9, 2017 9:06 AM

    Maybe the Patriots will coach some consistency into his game. Otherwise, it’s not an upgrade.

  9. IsMyNoseRed? says: Mar 9, 2017 9:06 AM

    Buffalo, AKA Patriots triple A farm club.

  10. harrisonhits2 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:06 AM

    If they pay Gilmore big money but dont get a contract done with Butler, Butler is going to be pissed

  11. claydefayette says: Mar 9, 2017 9:07 AM

    Great addition to an already decent secondary. With Butler and their FS’ ability to cover, watch out Dolphins.

  12. wib22 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:08 AM

    14 million? Belichick lost it here.

    Especially if they let butler walk.

    A rare miss so far for the GCOAT

  13. ariani1985 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:08 AM

    2 yard Tom is smiling today!

  14. shiz1156 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:08 AM

    Good signing. Hopefully Hightower is next.

  15. logast says: Mar 9, 2017 9:09 AM

    Did not see that one coming

  16. pedmeg says: Mar 9, 2017 9:09 AM

    Wow – did not see this one coming… Buler and Gilmore in the secondary.

    But wonder what this means for cap space and Hightower ?

  17. dryden74 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:09 AM

    Can’t believe these losers are still throwing out ‘cheater’ whines – it’s OVAH – Patriots have proven themselves GOAT – it’s about time your owners, coaches, GMs and fans start focusing on your own teams instead of silly excuses.

  18. billswillnevermove says: Mar 9, 2017 9:09 AM

    No way they gave him the 12 to 15 mil he wanted a year. He had his ups and downs in Buffalo. Best of luck to Stephon.

  19. IsMyNoseRed? says: Mar 9, 2017 9:10 AM

    I’m saying this as a Pats fan; BB hasn’t been good at drafting CB’s. Gilmore was best available. What good is 55 million cap if you don’t use it.

  20. nepatriot1 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:10 AM

    Thank you Buffalo.

    -New England Greatriots.

  21. jchipwood says: Mar 9, 2017 9:10 AM

    Gilmore will definitely benefit from knowing the other teams playcalls.

  22. taeh324 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:11 AM

    Multiple reports are saying that it will eclipse 14 million per year, so that’s a hefty price tag. I wonder if Patriot fans remember a couple days ago talking about how much Gilmore get beat, getting lost when he does get beat, and looking at his teammates when he do get beat.

  23. factschecker says: Mar 9, 2017 9:11 AM

    WOW! I’m really going to miss Logan Ryan. He’s a heck of a physical corner but WOW! Gilmore is a better coverage guy.

    I would have thought Ryan would have been cheaper? Then again up is now down and down is now up and Mike Glennon is making Tom Brady level money.

    I know nothing about today’s NFL.

  24. rc33 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:11 AM

    They need to take care of Malcolm Butler first

  25. illumination666 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:13 AM

    Gilmore actually isn’t good at all. Not sure why people think that. Same with Dwayne Allen, the TE. He isn’t good at all either. Not sure what all the hype is about. Maybe bc they’re going to NE.

  26. billswillnevermove says: Mar 9, 2017 9:13 AM

    Guess I am wrong, being reported 14 mil per year, I can only say WOW. I am glad the Bills did not pay that much for him.

  27. silvernblacksabbath says: Mar 9, 2017 9:13 AM

    Dynasty 2014-2017… then Brady retires.. Thats why they kept Jimmy.. Book it!

    -Raider fan

  28. ihatethejets23 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:14 AM

    LOL, “shut down level”!

  29. LyinRogerMustGo says: Mar 9, 2017 9:15 AM

    Wow! TREMENDOUS move by the 5 time World Champions and their superior fans!

    🙂

  30. igotgamenj says: Mar 9, 2017 9:15 AM

    BOOM…Malcolm Butler is thrilled

  31. ftblfan9 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:15 AM

    Goodbye Malcolm Butler in 2018, but 2017 is going to be fun.

  32. nsawins says: Mar 9, 2017 9:16 AM

    Belichick is ridiculous. This guy truly is the best head coach and GM in the game. Insane.

  33. 12coltsfan12 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:17 AM

    oh no…not a REPEAT!
    😥

