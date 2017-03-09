Stephon Gilmore heading to New England

Who says the Patriots won’t spend money?
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore is heading to New England today.
(In a side note, it’s hilarious that every tweet of news is coming with “barring any final snags,” but also a recognition that anything can happen until 4 p.m.)
Gilmore gives them a shutdown-level cornerback to put across from Malcolm Butler, who got the first-round tender as a restricted free agent. With cornerback Logan Ryan headed to free agency, the Patriots have filled in with a significant upgrade.
The former Bills first-rounder was aiming for a huge payday, the kind the Patriots don’t hand out very often.
Sure glad the Bears are giving $15 mil a year to Mike Glennon instead of ponying up for a guy who could help their league-worst D-backfield. Not.
Evidently, the Bills have become the Patriots’ farm team.
Maybe the Patriots will coach some consistency into his game. Otherwise, it’s not an upgrade.
Buffalo, AKA Patriots triple A farm club.
If they pay Gilmore big money but dont get a contract done with Butler, Butler is going to be pissed
Great addition to an already decent secondary. With Butler and their FS’ ability to cover, watch out Dolphins.
14 million? Belichick lost it here.
Especially if they let butler walk.
A rare miss so far for the GCOAT
Good signing. Hopefully Hightower is next.
Did not see that one coming
Wow – did not see this one coming… Buler and Gilmore in the secondary.
But wonder what this means for cap space and Hightower ?
Can’t believe these losers are still throwing out ‘cheater’ whines – it’s OVAH – Patriots have proven themselves GOAT – it’s about time your owners, coaches, GMs and fans start focusing on your own teams instead of silly excuses.
No way they gave him the 12 to 15 mil he wanted a year. He had his ups and downs in Buffalo. Best of luck to Stephon.
I’m saying this as a Pats fan; BB hasn’t been good at drafting CB’s. Gilmore was best available. What good is 55 million cap if you don’t use it.
Gilmore will definitely benefit from knowing the other teams playcalls.
Multiple reports are saying that it will eclipse 14 million per year, so that’s a hefty price tag. I wonder if Patriot fans remember a couple days ago talking about how much Gilmore get beat, getting lost when he does get beat, and looking at his teammates when he do get beat.
WOW! I’m really going to miss Logan Ryan. He’s a heck of a physical corner but WOW! Gilmore is a better coverage guy.
I would have thought Ryan would have been cheaper? Then again up is now down and down is now up and Mike Glennon is making Tom Brady level money.
I know nothing about today’s NFL.
They need to take care of Malcolm Butler first
Gilmore actually isn’t good at all. Not sure why people think that. Same with Dwayne Allen, the TE. He isn’t good at all either. Not sure what all the hype is about. Maybe bc they’re going to NE.
Guess I am wrong, being reported 14 mil per year, I can only say WOW. I am glad the Bills did not pay that much for him.
Dynasty 2014-2017… then Brady retires.. Thats why they kept Jimmy.. Book it!
BOOM…Malcolm Butler is thrilled
Goodbye Malcolm Butler in 2018, but 2017 is going to be fun.
Belichick is ridiculous. This guy truly is the best head coach and GM in the game. Insane.
