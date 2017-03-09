Stephon Gilmore heading to New England

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 9:02 AM EST

Who says the Patriots won’t spend money?

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore is heading to New England today.

(In a side note, it’s hilarious that every tweet of news is coming with “barring any final snags,” but also a recognition that anything can happen until 4 p.m.)

Gilmore gives them a shutdown-level cornerback to put across from Malcolm Butler, who got the first-round tender as a restricted free agent. With cornerback Logan Ryan headed to free agency, the Patriots have filled in with a significant upgrade.

The former Bills first-rounder was aiming for a huge payday, the kind the Patriots don’t hand out very often.