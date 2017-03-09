Steven Hauschka shuffling off to Buffalo

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 5:52 AM EST

After the Seahawks signed the guy who took one of the biggest kicks in franchise history — and missed it — Steven Hauschka had to move on.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the former Seahawks kicker will sign with the Bills, with the usual “barring any snags” language (which is going to be the #asexpected of this morning and early afternoon until deals can be official).

The Seahawks indicated they were content making a change when they signed Blair Walsh, the former Vikings kicker whose playoff chip shot miss helped the Seahawks steal a win in Minnesota.

Hauschka has been a consistently strong leg, but he’s missed 10 extra points over the last two seasons.

He’s still an 87.2 percent field goal guy, which is excellent.

The Bills cut ties with kicker Dan Carpenter this week to make room for a new one.