T.J. Lang sets up visits with Lions, Seahawks

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 4:33 PM EST

Guard T.J. Lang didn’t agree to a deal before the official start of free agency on Thursday afternoon, but he has scheduled a couple of visits to teams interested in adding him to the lineup.

According to multiple reports, Lang has set up visits with the Lions and Seahawks.

The Lions lost guard Larry Warford to New Orleans and tackle Riley Reiff as free agents, but are expected to add former Ravens tackle Rick Wagner to the right side of their offensive line. Signing Lang would further bolster their offensive front while taking a player away from their division rivals in Green Bay.

The Seahawks have signed former Jaguar Luke Joeckel and have plenty of work to do to get their line where it needs to be for the 2017 season.

Lang said before the start of free agency that he would give the Packers a chance to match any other offers for his services, so they likely remain in the mix for Lang at this point in the proceedings.