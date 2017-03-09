Terrelle Pryor visiting Washington

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 4:27 PM EST

Washington has already lost two wide receivers today, but they’re looking at a potential replacement.

Per multiple reports, Cleveland’s Terrelle Pryor is visiting there.

For all the money the Browns have thrown around on offensive linemen and future draft picks today, they apparently didn’t view Pryor as a legitimate No. 1 option. They signed Kenny Britt instead.

Pryor blossomed last year with the Browns, and depending on who is throwing him the ball, could be a solid replacement after DeSean Jackson went to Tampa Bay and Pierre Garçon went to San Francisco.