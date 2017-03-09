Texans ship Brock Osweiler and a second-round pick to Cleveland

How big a mistake did the Texans make when they signed Brock Osweiler last year? So big that they’re giving up a second-round draft pick to get out from under his contract.
Osweiler is being shipped to Cleveland, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The compensation? The Texans have to give the Browns a 2018 second-round draft pick and a 2017 sixth-round pick. The Browns ship a 2017 fourth-round pick to Houston.
That’s right, the Texans are trading Osweiler away and giving up better draft picks than they’re getting back, just to get the Browns to take Osweiler’s contract off their hands.
The move will save the Texans $10 million in cap space. The Browns have plenty of cap space and can afford Osweiler’s contract.
Whether Osweiler will be able to start for the Browns remains to be seen, but this trade isn’t about the Browns liking Osweiler. It’s about the Texans wanting so badly to get rid of him that they think he has negative value.
Browns are dealing.
“Here take these..”
I’m sorry but that’s hilarious
Ha. Ha.
Wow. Cleveland spent big on guards to protect, Osweiler??? Smart Move by Houston though.
Making room for romo, hopefully. That way mr. Ed will pony up next time instead of trying to get something for nothing.
LOL Thank you Texans – Sincerely AFC North
Wow
Billy O’brien just continues to ship QB’s out after 1 year. Brock, Hoyer, Weeden, Mallet etc. This is make or break year for Bill. We need some continuity man
Damn…..
LOL how Rick Smith still has a job is beyond me.
Wow now I’ve seen it all that’s bad
What am I missing? Why not just cut him?
Good thing you were handed a ring by the Broncos cause you will never get another one…
good move by both i guess…brock will fit in with the browns legacy of qb’s recently
LMAO!
Holy Manzeloni!
This has to be the biggest WTF moment in the NFL in recent years. You trade him after one season and you have to give a second rounder as well? Wow. Let’s not see any bashing of the Bears signing Glennon. The Texans have really screwed up so much bigger.
hahah
that is all
I FEEL BAD FOR CLEVELAND
People are going to overreact to this, assuming the Browns really want Osweiler as their QB, but it seems like they’re basically just using their overabundance of cap space to acquire more draft picks. They can afford to carry Osweiler’s contract because they’ll struggle to use up all their cap anyways.
NBA-style trade in the NFL
Just… I mean. Wow. First I thought, the Texans got a 2nd, good for them. Then I looked at it again.
Meanwhile, Jay Cutler is boarding a plane for Houston as we speak.
The scary part is that I’m not even sure who wins this trade…
Wow!
OMG this is awesome!! I can’ t recall ever seeing a team PAY the other team in more valuable picks to take a player from them. Oh my that has to be a kick in the nuts for Brock!
M. Night Shyamalan type stuff happening today. Holy guacamole!
WOW
Way to go Texans…..how is your GM still there?
WOW…..lol, that’s pretty sad.
Did April 1 come early? Is this for real? What that contract? Are the Browns intent on remaining the league’s punching bag?
Wow. Can’t believe I can say this. What a great move by the browns. Basically just paid cash for a second round pick. And if they need this guy to take some snaps along the way I guess it could be worse. Certainly a decent back up if they find a guy in the draft.
The part that’s hilarious is that they traded a 2nd rounder just so they wouldn’t have his contract anymore
Here comes Romo!
Ouch !
That’s what happens when your GM trades for a player your head coach hasn’t even had a chance to speak with.
So the Texans must be pressing on the likes of Romo, Cousins or Garappolo now right? Poor Cleveland fans…
If you flip a coin, you can tell which team is more dysfunctional.
Well that didn’t last too long
And this is why they consistently stink.
Wow. Some writer called this happening a month or so ago. Great move browns. Get Pryor and let’s go.
Those crazy Browns.
LMAO!!! If I was Oseiler I would be ashamed and embarrassed. The Texans had to tie a pork chop around his neck to get the dawg pound to take him.
The question I have to ask is…is this a good move for Cleveland…my good sense says no
Cleveland needs to bring back the QB jersey just to add Brock Lobster!
Oh my lol!
And we have a new entrant into the Tony Romo sweepstakes!
And that opens the door for a Romo trade… Nice work guys!
woo! what an offseason!
and tehas will sign cutler or romo!?
hoooly baaalloons!
Cutler’s gonna sign with the Cows. Watch.
LOL…
What could possibly go wrong here…
What a total Browns thing to do. Holy moly!
Now it’s officially Houston vs Denver in the Race for Romo.. 2 solid defenses with established offensive weapons.. 2 divisions in the AFC that are there for the taking (though i think Houston has a better chance of winning their division than Denver these days)
get your popcorn ready
This is funnier then when they signed him
Well it seems as if Romo is going to the Texans, but whoever the GM of Houston is should be fired. Seriously, if that’s not fireable, I have no idea what is?
WOWWWWW. I’ve got to say, good move here again from Cleveland. Cut bait after a year or 2 when the money won’t matter, and keep stocking up those picks.
Wouldn’t be surprised if Cleveland just cuts him & takes the dead cap space cost this year. Trade money required to be spent anyway along with a 4th round to gain a 2nd & 6th…
I, for one, welcome our new overlord. Welcome, Tony Romo!!!
C’mon Cleveland. You saw this dude play last year. Parting with picks for this bum is a bad move anyway you slice it.
This is a good move for the Browns. They may receive a bum quarterback in Osweiler, but they get a free second-round pick.
Browns are not screwing around. They’ve made some really good moves today to kick off free agency.
That is astonishingly funny.
The greatest end to this would be if the Browns immediately announce they are cutting Osweiler.
And somehow… because it’s Cleveland and because it’s Osweiler, Cleveland will still get crewed in this deal.
At least the Texans are smart enough to admit they made a mistake.
That’s an NBA type of trade unseen in the NFL. Props to the Browns FO and a massive mistake for the Texans. Losing a high pick on this deal is a bad look
Lmao!!
Smart move by the Browns. They can take on the contract and still draft a QB if they want and won’t have to start him right away. Especially if they draft someone in round 2, where they pay him cheap now and pay him when Osweiler is done there.
Smart-Browns….weird.
Bill never wanted Brock or any of those QBs, he wanted Garropplo from the start. Smith the beloved GM of Houston wanted all those QBs
QB Film Room says:
Mar 9, 2017 3:43 PM
Well,
the Browns were doing well today, that just ended.
Poor move last year singing Osweiler.
But great move recognizing he isnt a starter and moving on quickly.
Otherwise, sets the franchise back ala Palmer to Oak, JaBust Russel to Oak, hell anyone to Oak not named Gannon or Carr.
If the cut him they’d be on the hook for his cap hit. That would have hog-tied them for years to come as they tried to find another QB. Teams just can’t afford to have $20m+ tied up in multiple QB’s.
You’re honestly a buffoon if you don’t see the brilliance in this.
Brock’s career is now going to nose dive even faster!
.
This actually was a common theme in sports many years ago. Not so much now as teams try to build through the draft, and therefore the picks are priceless. This was a very smart move for both teams. Houston basically loses nothing, and the Browns can ultimately window shop for their roster. Even if Houston doesn’t land Romo, you have $10 million and an opening for a guy like Cutler. The 2nd round pick next year is pretty insignificant when looking at the whole picture.
Osweiler’s career has just ended. Too bad, always want to see a Montana boy do good in the NFL.
Patriots screwed up by not dumping JG when they could have. Now the browns found their man. Who will be snake eyes for them, but no consolation for the pats.
They could have used those picks!
Cutler or Romo will be the next QB in Houston. Imagine the sideline spats between O’Brien and Cutler. Must see TV!
Who ever negotiated this on the browns side might be a GM next year
Isn’t hit cap his like 16 mil? So the Browns basically pay 16 million for a 2nd round draft pick?
Yo, my ex girlfriend is crazy. She slept with all of my friends, slashed the tires on my car, wrecked my house, and showed up to my work cussing me out.
Browns: can I get her number? I think I want to marry that woman
.
Osweiler was a public relations nightmare for the Texans. In football, as in life, if you make a mistake, it’s best to admit it, correct it the best you can and move on.
The Texans aren’t the first team to roll snake eyes.
.
In years past they would have drafted Carr and Mack and we would have ended up wth Crock. I miss you Al, but I don’t miss you.
Great move by the Browns! They get picks and back-up QB that is an upgrade.
from above ^^^
“What am I missing? Why not just cut him?”
if the Texans cut him they take a huge cap hit. with the trade they do not.
If Romo played the divisional playoff game for Houston last yr, they beat New England
WoW! Didn’t see this coming. Hats off to the Texans for pulling the trigger. Browns, really? Same as it Ever Was. Talking Heads.
Maybe Houston needs JG??? Interesting.
This is a fantastic move by Houston. They found a way to get out of the comical mistake that was the Osweiler contract.
Looks like Romo to the Texans.
heres the browns. they were making moves. normal ones…they’re back now. back to making terrible choices
It’s like Christmas morning!!!
Sounds to me like Jimmy’s been talking to that homeless guy again, the homeless guy who, this time, swore he was sober and that cheap wine caused the goof with the Manziel pick.
If the Browns cut him immediately, there’s no cap charge, right? I’m not sure why the Texans didn’t cut Osweiler. Perhaps next year’s salary is guaranteed?
If so, Osweiler is the starter next year and RGIII just lost his job.
the guy on /r/nfl called this like three weeks ago
This just in. Texans trade their first round pick to Patriots for a fifth rounder and a signed Tom Brady hat.
Just in from the “silver lining” department, Cleveland can now say their QB beat Tom Brady…a long time ago…on a different team…on another planet.
Reading about this deal gave me a headache…
Smart move by Browns.. Found a way to buy a 2nd round pick for 18mil.
Here are some draft picks, please take our cancer.
Better deal than Bill Simmons’ reader buying a Neil O’Donnell Autographed Football to play with because it was selling for less than what a real game ball retailed for.
Relax Cleveland fans, all this means is we paid $10 million for a 2nd round draft pick from the giant wad of cash we have for free agency. No one is saying this guy is going to start or even be on the team come the start of the season.
I would take Cutler over Romo any day
HAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA LOL
Cleveland might just cut him and RG3. All they did here was get more picks together to trade to NE for Jimmy.
Worst case scenario is the Browns acquired a backup QB, a 2018 2nd round pick and a 2017 6th round pick for a 4th rounder this year. The focus is about acquiring the pick. If Osweiler works out, so much the better.
Looking like a 4th or 5th round pick gets the Texans Romo. I like it, “good for both Romo & Cowboys if it happens” if it happens.
Brock Osweiler is actually a very good NFL QB. He just needs a stable environment and he’ll thrive. This is by far the best move the Browns have made since this new regime took over. Great news for some of the best fans in the NFL, even if most of them are complaining today.
Love the NBA style of trading expiring contracts to use cap space.
This isn’t fake news, is it? Is this for real? Are the Browns really that desperate?
“Parting with picks for this bum is a bad move anyway you slice it.”
Um they turned a 4th round pick into a 2nd, how’s that “parting with picks”?
What is more funny is reading the comments from some of you fools about ripping the Browns. It’s Houston you should be ripping. The Browns got a great deal.
There’s only 1 year of guaranteed money left on Brock’s deal. This is a surprising good move by Cleveland whether Brock plays a down for them or not.
Browns netting the 2nd for a salary dump is a great move. I gotta give it to the DePodesta for setting up the salary cap like this, they have alot of wiggle room and are using it well.
HAA HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA LOL
Texans just robbed the Browns.
Nice trade Houston, impressive to get anyone to take that contract on. Brock is a perfect fit for the Browns.
What about the bag of balls?
Great deal for Cleveland. Osweiler’s $18 M is basically cap space that the Browns were not going to use anyway, since they had over $100 M of it. He, essentially, becomes a one year place holder, albeit a pricey one, so they can draft a QB this year and sit him if they need to, and since they didn’t give up anything for him, there is no pressure to start him or make him a franchise QB. And despite his struggles, he is an upgrade over the current crop of Browns QB’s. Plus, they got 2 picks back, including a 2nd rounder, so they will just add more young talent.
Man oh man….some of these comments are from people that don’t understand what just happened. The Browns don’t want or care about Osweiler. This was all about leveraging their cap space by taking him on so the Texans could dump him (it would have cost the Texans more against the cap if they would have cut him). And so the Texans sent them a couple of picks to facilitate the deal. Essentially the Browns bought a 2nd round pick with their cap space.
But by all means, please carry on with your ‘lol @ Browns Osweiler sux’ takes.
I actually think the Browns were smart to do this. Everyone knows Osweiler is garbage, even the Browns. They basically paid Texans 16 million for their 2nd round pick. They can now draft a QB and give them a year to develop, or still trade for Garapolo (doubtful) and then cut Baby Giraffe without any dead money. Pretty smart if you ask me.
This is a win win. Browns don’t plan on using him, they just used their huge cap space to buy a 2nd round pick!
Yes the Texans wasted a pick top to get rid of him, but the mistake was made last year by signing him, nobody thought he could be traded this year and get back 10 Mil for the salary cap.
So win win.
So what does this mean for RGme?
Two thing thats certain in life is that the SUN comes up and the Browns continue to be the Browns. Didn’t the Browns have access to Osweiler game tapes of last season.
I can’t believe Houston got some SUCKA to take this guy off their hands, is there some Mercy rule the league can step in with to help this franchise.
This could be the best trade I’ve ever seen by the Browns. I’ve never heard of a starting QB being traded WITH a future second round pick before. As someone else said, it’s like they’re buying an extra second round pick.
Well done, Cleveland. Even if Brock flames out and never wins a game for you… well done…
Man, I am jealous. I wish it were the Chiefs trading Alex Smith to Cleveland.
$16 million for a second-round pick seems pretty steep, but I guess the Browns have to hit their minimum somehow and it’s been a problem that no free agents want to sign there.
They were given a pick just to take him. Browns would be stupid not to say yes. The aren’t cap strapped and can throw Brock in the mix. Can’t see saying no.
This is the most lopsided trade I’ve ever seen. If we all didn’t know that the Texans so desperately wanted to get rid of Brock we would think that the Browns had serious blackmail material on the Texans GM and Owner.
Cleveland made another dumb move taking Osweiler. He ain’t cheap, and it is unlikely that they would want to keep him long term unless they can restructure his contract but good luck doing that.
“What am I missing? Why not just cut him?”
If the Texans cut him, they’d still have a cap hit from his contract. Now the Browns have the cap hit and the Texans have a lot more cap space in order to pursue Romo or any other QB they might want.
The Browns have a ton of cap space and don’t figure on contending this season anyway, so they can absorb the cap hit just to take the extra draft pick. And maybe Hue Jackson can fix Osweiler? Seems unlikely to me – this feels like it’s more about the extra draft pick for the Browns.
It’s a hilarious deal, but it actually makes sense for both teams.
All the people saying they’d trade Stork for a ham sandwich are looking pretty silly now.
DeAndre Hopkins is looking forward to meeting his tenth starting QB. Browns also have had nine starting QBs in the same time period. Yet in those same four years, one of these teams has had three 9-7 seasons and two playoff trips.
I’m thinking that the Texans will emerge as the winners on this one. But I’m still in shock….
Now let’s see the Texans offer the Pats their 1st for Garopolo lol.
I actually feel BAD for BOTH TEAMS. Neither got anything. Browns fans are so dumb that they think thye got a 2nd rounder as winners. Remember you have to pay Osweiler! you can literally pay your entire DRaft Class that much money. You lost too unless he restructures to include upfront money and an be cut. This will hurt no matter what. Cash now or Dead Cap later. LOL! All this to come in 4th place again
Idiotic move by the Browns. Why would you take on a multimillion dollar contract of a horrible quarterback? ? ? Browns fans says we’ve got plenty of cap space ? Why not, he might not be that bad? This is why your the stinking Browns! You stink, and always will. I hope to God they spare Ogbah and trade him anywhere away from that cesspool. It’s a career killer.
So, this could be a 0 or 1 year 16m deal, 2 year 34m deal, or 3 year 51m deal. Plus we a 2nd rounder in 2018 and a 6th rounder in 2017. All of this for a 4th rounder?
Good use of extra cap.
Worst case, we paid 16m and a 4th rounder for a 2nd rounder and 6th rounder.
Best case, we get a starting QB, 2nd rounder, and 6th rounder for a 4th rounder.
Most likely case is a 1 year rental for 16 and a 4th rounder for a 2nd rounder and 6th rounder
Browns have 2 first rounders and 2 second rounders this year and 1 first rounder and 3 second rounders in 2018. Prediction…saving up for Jimmy maybe?
Browns have a boatload of cap, so why not? Second round pick is worth it even if Brock doesn’t work out.
Browns apparently going to release Osweiler LOL
Every now and then, the Browns start making moves and draft talent that give the impression they’ve turned the corner and could improve the following season. They took Joe Thomas with the third overall pick and later took Brady Quinn as their QB of the future. Long after Quinn failed, then they worked on building their defense by drafting talent like Barkevious Mingo and Danny Shelton. Now they’re bulking up their offensive line and are poised to take Myles Garrett with the #1 overall pick.
And then I sit back and realize this is the Browns we’re talking about, so nothing will change.
Now I get it.
Osweiler to Browns; Cleveland dumps RG3; Redskins dump Cousins; Redskins re-sign RG3; Dan Snyder beats his meat…..
Savvy move by the Browns front office and one of sheer desperation by the Texans.
Has anything like this ever happened before in the history of the NFL? Hilarious.
Nerds winning today. They got a stop gap, picked up a pick, and remade their offensive line.
Browns just bought a second round pick. If Brocks arms fall off, they wont care. The pick was the focus here. This is how you get 26 picks in 2 years.
Cleveland is kicking butt and taking names later…2 yrs with Hue and Osweiler will either live up to his potential or find a new line of work….Browns fans, Congratulations, Hue is in charge and making all the right moves so far and he still has 5 picks in the top 60 of the draft… you guys will contend immediately plus have a QB that will have 2 yrs to groom….welcome back to the NFL been far to long….and got a 2nd round pick smh. hell of a deal brown fan
DELETE DELETE. DELETE
Just when I thought the Browns couldn’t get any dumber.
Honestly, don’t the Browns have enough headaches, this makes no sense.
“Texans just robbed the Browns.”
How do you figure? The Browns basically paid $10m for a 2nd round pick next year – with the way the NFL is making money hand over fist, that’s chump change to a team.
Unless, of course, the Browns staff are intent on playing Osweiler as their QB, that would be a different story and such a Browns thing to do…
I hope for the sake of Browns fans, they took Osweiler to be their potential #2. If that’s the thinking, the whole deal is excellent for them.
If they’re looking to Osweiler to be their starting QB…yikes! It would be terrible for them. And sorry, the Browns have yet to earn the benefit of the doubt on their moves.
Giving the Browns more draft picks is like giving a crack addict more crack. Nothing good is going to come out of it.
Wow, that’s is a deal for the Browns. I am surprised that other teams wouldn’t jump for a second rounder, a 6th and a backup QB for a 4th+cap space.
Smart move by the Browns… they are going to be stocked up on draft picks the next few years.
“Don’t knock the Brock!”
This could be a genius move by the Browns. They have too much money to spend and I’m guessing some baseball moneyball type guys don’t believe you can win with just free agents. They’re basically taking on Osweiler as a way to spend some money short term (I believe I remember hearing that cutting him in 2 years isn’t a bad cap hit) while they continue to aquire more draft capital. And let’s be honest, Osweiler is better than any other option they had, but won’t be enough to get them more than a couple of wins so they’ll have massive draft capital next year as well. At some point I think the Browns will wind up with maybe 20 draft picks and at that point they’ll truly try to build a team. It’s the 76ers of the NFL.