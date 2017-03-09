Texans ship Brock Osweiler and a second-round pick to Cleveland

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 3:41 PM EST

How big a mistake did the Texans make when they signed Brock Osweiler last year? So big that they’re giving up a second-round draft pick to get out from under his contract.

Osweiler is being shipped to Cleveland, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The compensation? The Texans have to give the Browns a 2018 second-round draft pick and a 2017 sixth-round pick. The Browns ship a 2017 fourth-round pick to Houston.

That’s right, the Texans are trading Osweiler away and giving up better draft picks than they’re getting back, just to get the Browns to take Osweiler’s contract off their hands.

The move will save the Texans $10 million in cap space. The Browns have plenty of cap space and can afford Osweiler’s contract.

Whether Osweiler will be able to start for the Browns remains to be seen, but this trade isn’t about the Browns liking Osweiler. It’s about the Texans wanting so badly to get rid of him that they think he has negative value.