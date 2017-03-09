 Skip to content

Three years, $15 million for A.J. Klein in New Orleans

Linebacker A.J. Klein has stayed in the NFC South, but he has moved from the Carolina to New Orleans. He’ll be getting paid pretty well to do it.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Klein will make $15 million over three years in New Orleans.

Technically a four-year, $24 million contract, the 2020 salary of $9 million voids if he’s on the roster the last day of the 2019 league year. Which means that it’s a phony year that was added to drive the average per year from $5 millions to $6 million.

The package includes a $5 million signing bonus, a fully-guaranteed base salary of $1.7 million in 2017, a base salary of $4.1 million in 2018 ($3.7 million of it is fully guaranteed), and a base salary of $4.1 million in 2019.

He has a $400,00 roster bonus due on the 15th day of the 2019 league year, and up to $400,000 in 2019 per-game roster bonuses.

The deal also has $100,000 workout bonuses in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

As a practical matter, it’s a two-year deal, $10 million deal with a team option for 2019 at $5 million — if he plays in all 16 games.

