Three years, $16.75 million for J.C. Tretter

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 10:23 PM EST

The Browns have spent $16 million on a quarterback who likely will never play for them. Over the next three years, they’ll spend a little more than that on a center who will be playing for them extensively.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, center J.C. Tretter signed a three-year, $16.75 million deal.

The contract carries a $4.5 million signing bonus, with a fully-guaranteed base salary of $2 million in 2017. He has a $4.5 million base salary in 2018, $3.5 million of which is guaranteed for injury only at the time of signing. It becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2018 league year. Tretter also will receive a non-guaranteed base salary of $5 million in 2019.

The contract includes $250,000 in annual per-game roster bonuses, and a $500,000 playing-time escalator in 2018 and 2019.

The structure gives the Browns the ability to bow out after only one year and $6.75 million.