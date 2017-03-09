Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 6:52 AM EST

The Buffalo News looked at Donald Trump’s failed attempt to buy the Bills. Sad.

The Dolphins hung onto some key backups already.

Say this for the Patriots, they are proactive.

Oh, this is #asexpected, people trashing former Jets CB Darrelle Revis

The Ravens have a big hole on the offensive line now.

Keeping WR Brandon LaFell creates some stability at the position for the Bengals.

Look for the Browns to swing for the fences today.

This is not the Steelers’ time of year.

Texans NT Vince Wilfork isn’t ready to commit to playing next year.

New Colts G.M. Chris Ballard is sending some early messages by trading TE Dwayne Allen.

The Jaguars gave their State of the Franchise address, right before flinging a bunch of money around.

Free agent LB Dont’a Hightower stirred up some Titans fans by being in Nashville.

A look at the non-Tony Romo players the Broncos might pursue.

Chiefs TE Demetrius Harris was the passenger in the car and cooperative when arrested on felony marijuana possession charges.

The decision to move the Chargers will define owner Dean Spanos’ legacy.

The Raiders appear set to let RB Latavius Murray hit the open market.

The stories about the end of Cowboys QB Tony Romo’s time in Dallas feel like obituaries (in that they were written weeks ago).

Giants WR Brandon Marshall is there to push Odell Beckham Jr. to the next level.

The Eagles have brought LB Najee Goode back for another year.

Washington coach Jay Gruden may have to do his best coaching to get Kirk Cousins to stay.

The Bears might be reaching for a QB in Mike Glennon, but they’ll at least have one (unlike others).

The Lions tendered deals to some RFAs and EFAs.

The Packers are doing some last-minute negotiating with their own guys.

High winds blew some panels off the Vikings’ stadium.

The Falcons are close to their deal with CB Marcus Trufant.

The Panthers have taken care of a lot of their own business prior to free agency.

The Saints hired Michael Hodges as a defensive assistant.

The Buccaneers have been bracing for the departure of QB Mike Glennon.

The Cardinals knew they’d lose some key defensive parts.

The Rams haven’t been winning free agency in recent years.

For the 49ers, QB Brian Hoyer might just be Mr. Right Now.

A look at some Seahawks targets in free agency.