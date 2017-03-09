Thursday’s PFT Live has a lot of ground to cover

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 5:51 AM EST

The new league year begins at 4:00 p.m. ET today. So kick off the NFL’s version of New Year’s Day by spending some time (three hours, perhaps) with PFT Live.

It’s definitely one of those “we’re gonna need a bigger show” days, but we’ll do what we can to jam as much as we can into the 12 segments of radio (plus six extra TV segments) that we have.

Guests include agent Peter Schaffer, who represents among others a pair of figures currently in the news: Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan and running back Joe Mixon. Also, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Network in Denver will give us his thoughts on whether the Broncos will make a big push for soon-to-be free agent Tony Romo.

Dial up NBC Sports Radio at 6:00 a.m. ET (Sirius 213, XM 202, NBCSportsRadio.com, the NBC Sports Radio app) and then slide with us over to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET for the final two hours of the program.