Titans sign Daren Bates, Brynden Trawick

It appears the Titans thought highly of the Raiders’ special teams work during the 2016 season because they added a pair of core special teamers from Oakland as free agents on Thursday.
Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that the Titans signed linebacker Daren Bates to a three-year, $6 million deal and his colleague Paul Kuharsky reports that safety Brynden Trawick is coming aboard for two years. Trawick’s deal has $3 million in guaranteed money and is worth $4.75 million with incentives that could drive his final payout even higher.
Bates and Trawick both joined the Raiders before last season and went on to play more special teams snaps than any other players on the team. Neither saw much time on defense, which was also the case in their previous stops and will likely continue to be their lot in Nashville.
The Titans are also set to sign safety Johnathan Cyprien as they kick off free agency while tight end Anthony Fasano and guard Chance Warmack have moved on to other teams.
Everyone stay calm. Jon Robinson comes from the school of bellchek. Do not overpay anyone. No one player is greater thsn the team. We have 2 of top 18 and 4 of top 100 picks. Also when players like hightower pryor see the market isnt what they thought they will reconsider. And ps we have to pay lewan and mariota soon. PSS MAYBE SIMS AND REED CORNERS FROM LAST YEARS DRAFT WILL BE BETTER THAN EXPECTED. CORY DAVIS PLUS OJ HOWARD WOULD MAKE OUR OFFENSE UNSTOPPABLE IN 1ST ROUND. CAN GET A CORNER IN THE 3RD
Trawick filled in great at safety when needed – and he’s a very effective special teams player. Will be missed.