Torrey Smith to Eagles on three-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 11:15 AM EST
There was talk about a trade sending wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Eagles before last year’s trading deadline, but Smith wound up playing out the year with the 49ers.

The 49ers released Smith recently and the Eagles have landed their man five months later. According to multiple reports, Smith has agreed to a three-year deal worth $15 million with Philadelphia.

A move for a wide receiver was widely expected for the Eagles after they struggled to find consistent production from last year’s crop of wideouts. Smith is coming off two down years with the Niners, but their quarterback struggles certainly played a role in his limited output after joining the team as a free agent.

Carson Wentz is a step up in that department and the Eagles will be hoping that Smith can recapture the big-play ability that helped him score 30 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons.

