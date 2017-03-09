Trevor Siemian, Jay Cutler reportedly on Jets radar

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

There’s word that the Cowboys are still trying to trade Tony Romo rather than release him and that the Broncos are one of the teams that could wind up acquiring the quarterback.

If they did, the Broncos would have Trevor Siemian and 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch on the roster behind Romo but that doesn’t have to remain the case. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the Jets have been in contact with the Broncos about a trade for Siemian.

Any deal would almost certainly be contingent on the Broncos acquiring Romo as that would allow them to thin out the quarterback depth chart while adding assets to use in other areas. If that doesn’t work out, the Jets have apparently dipped their oars into other water as well.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that the Jets have reached out to Jay Cutler to express interest in the veteran’s services following his release from the Bears. Jets quarterback coach Jeremy Bates worked with Cutler in both Denver and Chicago, which might help make for a smoother transition on the field than the Jets would receive off of it if they wind up going the Cutler route.