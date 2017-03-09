Two years, $4.4 million for Landry Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 10:35 PM EST

The Steelers wanted to keep quarterback Landry Jones to serve as the understudy to Ben Roehtlisberger. They did, and they won’t be paying all that much, relative to the quarterback market.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Jones will make $4.4 million over the next two years.

He gets a signing bonus of $600,000, along with base salaries of $1.9 million in 2017 and another $1.9 million in 2018.

It’s a very affordable contract for the Steelers, especially in light of the importance of the position. Chances are Jones will play at some point over the next two years, and $2.2 million per year is as cheap of a quarterback insurance policy as any team will find.