Vernon Davis “keeping my hopes up” Kirk Cousins stays

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 8:05 AM EST

Washington tight end Vernon Davis signed back up for three years. And though his quarterback is under a one-year franchise tag deal at the moment, there’s no guarantee Kirk Cousins is going to be there that long.

So Davis admitted some uneasiness about the situation, while hoping Cousins is able to find the best situation for him.

Via Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post, Davis said during an interview on ESPN 980 (the station Washington owner Dan Snyder owns) that he was staying out of Cousins’ business but crossing his fingers he’d stay.

“But at the end of the day, I know he has to make a sound decision, the best decision for himself and his family,” So I’m just keeping my hopes up, and just believing and trusting that he’ll be with us this year in 2017.”

Cousins isn’t the only one who could end up elsewhere, as wide receiver Pierre Garçon is headed to the 49ers and DeSean Jackson will be cashing big checks somewhere later today, which creates plenty of uncertainty.

“You know what, there’s concern, yeah,” Davis said. “But I strongly believe that upper management will make the correct decisions as to who they’ll bring in and what talent they’ll add to what we already have. It’s the nature of the business. So if Pierre and DeSean happen to leave, then we all know that it happens. Especially in free agency, anything can happen, so we just have to trust and believe in everything that we have, and just know that everyone from the upper management will make the best decision that will put us in great position to have success.”

Of course, “upper management” in Washington is in a bit of a state of flux at the moment, so Davis might be putting his trust in a a dubious set of hands.